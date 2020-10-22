Connexion
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. (HAIN)

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

(HAIN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-0.38%0.38%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD0.17%0.36%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.99%0.16%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.44%0.03%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-1.10%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.33%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,95 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,10%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,9%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.34.66%3 525
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.88.30%82 238
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S24.18%13 811
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.131.73%13 687
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-14.39%11 811
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-2.79%9 542
