ETFs positionnés sur THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-2.63%0.70%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-4.61%0.43%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-2.66%0.37%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-3.60%0.29%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-1.94%0.20%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-3.87%0.18%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-3.06%0.17%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-2.74%0.09%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,09%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY8.48%9 197
NEWS CORPORATION8.96%11 458
INFORMA PLC-9.02%10 278
PEARSON PLC27.54%8 919
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-6.33%8 426
SCHIBSTED ASA-15.34%7 732
