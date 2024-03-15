Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. est une société d'infrastructure énergétique diversifiée qui se concentre sur le traitement du gaz naturel, le fractionnement, la valorisation des liquides, le stockage et le transport, et la commercialisation. Les activités de la société comprennent des installations en aval, des installations de traitement du gaz naturel, des infrastructures pour les liquides de gaz naturel, des pipelines, du stockage et diverses initiatives dans le domaine des énergies renouvelables. Ses actifs intermédiaires comprennent l'usine de gaz Pipestone, une installation de traitement de gaz naturel acide à grande profondeur et un terminal de LGN ; le complexe et l'installation de fractionnement de Brazeau River (BRC), une installation de traitement de gaz naturel et de LGN à service complet avec des réservoirs de stockage de gaz naturel ; et l'usine de gaz Ram River, une installation de traitement de gaz naturel acide avec des solutions de traitement du soufre et des connexions ferroviaires. La société commercialise également du pétrole brut, des produits raffinés, du gaz naturel, des liquides de gaz naturel et des produits et services renouvelables à des clients dans toute l'Amérique du Nord.