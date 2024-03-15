Action TWM TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Actions

TWM

CA8864531097

Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing

Marché Fermé - Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:00 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
0,79 CAD -9,20 % Graphique intraday de Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. -3,66 % -25,47 %
14:01 TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. : CIBC World Markets révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
14/03 Transcript : Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. : CIBC World Markets révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Transcript : Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
La Banque Nationale examine les résultats du quatrième trimestre de Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure MT
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure aggrave sa perte au quatrième trimestre et présente ses perspectives pour 2024 MT
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Tidewater Renewables et Tidewater concluent un accord de développement conjoint relatif à un nouveau projet de diesel renouvelable et de carburant d'aviation durable de 6 500 barils par jour en Colombie-Britannique CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. fournit des prévisions d'exploitation pour le premier trimestre de 2024 CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
La Banque Nationale du Canada détaille les hypothèses de bénéfices de commercialisation pour les pipelines canadiens, les services publics et les sociétés d'infrastructure énergétique MT
RBC Marchés des Capitaux présente ses prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 des sociétés canadiennes d'infrastructure énergétique MT
National sur les "changements inattendus de PDG et de directeur financier" de Tidewater MT
Tidewater Midstream et Tidewater Renewables nomment Jeremy Baines PDG MT
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. et Tidewater Renewables Ltd. nomment Jeremy Baines au poste de directeur général CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. et Tidewater Renewables Ltd. nomment Jeremy Baines aux conseils d'administration CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX:TWM) annonce un rachat d'actions. CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. choisit de suspendre son dividende trimestriel CI
AltaGas Ltd. (TSX : ALA) a conclu l'acquisition des actifs de Pipestone auprès de Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX : TWM). CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Transcript : Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. et Tidewater Renewables Ltd. nomment Robert Colcleugh au poste de chef de la direction CI
La Banque Nationale du Canada donne un aperçu des résultats du troisième trimestre pour les sociétés du secteur des pipelines, des services publics et de l'infrastructure énergétique MT
S&P place la note de crédit émetteur de Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure sous surveillance de crédit Développement de la vente d'actifs MT
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. déclare un dividende pour le troisième trimestre de 2023, payable le ou vers le 31 octobre 2023 CI
La Banque Nationale du Canada relève l'objectif de prix de Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure MT

Graphique Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Graphique Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. est une société d'infrastructure énergétique diversifiée qui se concentre sur le traitement du gaz naturel, le fractionnement, la valorisation des liquides, le stockage et le transport, et la commercialisation. Les activités de la société comprennent des installations en aval, des installations de traitement du gaz naturel, des infrastructures pour les liquides de gaz naturel, des pipelines, du stockage et diverses initiatives dans le domaine des énergies renouvelables. Ses actifs intermédiaires comprennent l'usine de gaz Pipestone, une installation de traitement de gaz naturel acide à grande profondeur et un terminal de LGN ; le complexe et l'installation de fractionnement de Brazeau River (BRC), une installation de traitement de gaz naturel et de LGN à service complet avec des réservoirs de stockage de gaz naturel ; et l'usine de gaz Ram River, une installation de traitement de gaz naturel acide avec des solutions de traitement du soufre et des connexions ferroviaires. La société commercialise également du pétrole brut, des produits raffinés, du gaz naturel, des liquides de gaz naturel et des produits et services renouvelables à des clients dans toute l'Amérique du Nord.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,79 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
1,264 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+60,04 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing - NCA

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. Action Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
-25,47 % 250 M
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Action Exxon Mobil Corporation
+11,49 % 442 Md
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Action Reliance Industries Ltd
+9,73 % 219 Md
BP PLC Action BP PLC
+5,73 % 104 Md
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Action China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
+11,25 % 96,48 Md
PHILLIPS 66 Action Phillips 66
+15,95 % 66,05 Md
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Action Valero Energy Corporation
+22,61 % 52,99 Md
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED Action Imperial Oil Limited
+21,56 % 36,37 Md
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED Action Indian Oil Corporation Limited
+23,99 % 28,29 Md
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION Action Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
-11,77 % 21,48 Md
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing - NCA
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. - Toronto S.E.
  4. Actualités Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.
  5. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. : CIBC World Markets révise son opinion et passe à neutre
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT