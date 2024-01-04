United Natural Foods, Inc. est un distributeur de produits alimentaires et non alimentaires et un fournisseur de services de soutien aux détaillants aux États-Unis et au Canada. La société opère à travers deux segments : Le commerce de gros et le commerce de détail. Elle possède également une division de fabrication et une division de lignes de produits de marque. Le segment Wholesale est engagé dans la distribution de produits alimentaires et non alimentaires et fournit des services de soutien aux détaillants aux États-Unis et au Canada. Le secteur de la vente au détail s'occupe de la vente de produits alimentaires et d'autres produits dans des points de vente exploités par la société. Son autre segment comprend une entreprise de fabrication de produits alimentaires à un seul endroit, qui s'occupe de l'importation, de la torréfaction, de l'emballage et de la distribution de noix, de fruits secs, de graines, de mélanges pour la route, de granola, d'articles de grignotage naturels et biologiques et de confiseries, ainsi que des gammes de produits naturels de marque de la société, principalement Blue Marble Brands. Elle propose environ 250 000 produits de marques nationales, régionales et privées.

Secteur Vente au détail et distribution alimentaire