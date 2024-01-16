Action VERI VERITONE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Veritone, Inc.

Actions

VERI

US92347M1009

Services et conseils en informatique

Temps Différé Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 20:36:58 16/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,65 USD -8,11 % Graphique intraday de Veritone, Inc. +11,08 % -8,87 %
20:16 VERITONE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
14/12 Airspeeder, Veritone et Base révolutionnent la série Evtol Racing grâce à un partenariat avec Digital Media Hub CI

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Veritone, Inc.

VERITONE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Airspeeder, Veritone et Base révolutionnent la série Evtol Racing grâce à un partenariat avec Digital Media Hub CI
Veritone conclut un accord de licence avec Orchard Clips pour accroître l'accès au contenu international MT
Veritone, Inc. annonce un accord de licence avec Orchard Clips pour accroître l'accessibilité des contenus internationaux CI
Transcript : Veritone, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Veritone, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Veritone, Inc. fournit des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le quatrième trimestre et l'ensemble de l'année 2023 CI
Veritone, Inc. nomme Michael Zilis à son conseil d'administration CI
VERITONE, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Veritone reçoit un accord d'achat global de 15 millions de dollars de la part du DOJ MT
Le ministère américain de la Justice choisit Veritone, Inc. pour un accord d'achat global de 15 millions de dollars CI
Veritone, Inc. s'associe à CHESA pour rationaliser les solutions de gestion des médias numériques du corps législatif fédéral américain CI
Veritone étend son partenariat de monétisation de contenu avec US Soccer MT
Veritone, Inc. renouvelle son partenariat avec U.S. Soccer en matière d'intelligence artificielle et de monétisation CI
Veritone signe un accord de monétisation des ventes directes de publicité avec SpokenLayer MT
VERITONE, INC. : Roth MKM révise son opinion et passe à vendre ZM
Principales baisses du prémarché MT
Transcript : Veritone, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
Veritone, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Veritone, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre 2023 et l'année 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont mixtes en pré-marché lundi MT
Veritone vend son activité énergie à GridBeyond MT
GridBeyond Limited a acquis les activités énergétiques de Veritone Inc. CI
VERITONE, INC. : BofA Securities toujours vendeur ZM
Transcript : Veritone, Inc. - Special Call

Graphique Veritone, Inc.

Graphique Veritone, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Veritone, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions et de services informatiques d'intelligence artificielle (IA). Son système d'exploitation IA, aiWARE, utilise des algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique, ou modèles IA, ainsi qu'une suite d'applications, pour révéler des informations précieuses à partir de quantités de données structurées et non structurées. Sa plateforme aiWARE offre des capacités qui imitent les fonctions cognitives humaines, telles que la perception, la prédiction et la résolution de problèmes, permettant aux utilisateurs de transformer des données non structurées en données structurées et d'analyser et d'optimiser les données pour stimuler les processus et les connaissances de l'entreprise. Elle propose des solutions de gestion de contenu numérique en nuage et des services de licence de contenu. Elle exploite une agence de publicité à service complet qui utilise aiWARE pour fournir divers services, notamment la planification et la stratégie des médias, l'achat et le placement de publicités, la messagerie de campagne et autres. Elle propose des technologies et des services d'acquisition de talents et de recrutement à l'échelle mondiale. Elle propose également une gamme de solutions de gestion et de commerce de l'énergie.
Secteur
Services et conseils en informatique
Agenda
29/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Veritone, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,795 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,125 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+18,38 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services d'apprentissage automatique et d'intelligence artificielle

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
VERITONE, INC. Action Veritone, Inc.
-8,87 % 67 M $
PRESIGHT AI HOLDING PLC Action Presight AI Holding PLC
-4,61 % 3 222 M $
BEIJING FOURTH PARADIGM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd.
+1,59 % 3 037 M $
CLOUDWALK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action CloudWalk Technology Co., Ltd.
-13,76 % 2 140 M $
XOMETRY, INC. Action Xometry, Inc.
-13,88 % 1 445 M $
SELVAS AI INC. Action Selvas AI Inc.
+3,45 % 432 M $
VUNO INC. Action Vuno Inc.
-10,83 % 398 M $
SALTLUX INC. Action Saltlux Inc.
+14,29 % 286 M $
EXAWIZARDS INC. Action ExaWizards Inc.
+1,30 % 219 M $
DEEPNOID INC. Action DEEPNOID Inc.
+2,32 % 192 M $
Services d'apprentissage automatique et d'intelligence artificielle
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Veritone, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Veritone, Inc.
  5. Veritone, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Côtés
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer