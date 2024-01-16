Veritone, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions et de services informatiques d'intelligence artificielle (IA). Son système d'exploitation IA, aiWARE, utilise des algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique, ou modèles IA, ainsi qu'une suite d'applications, pour révéler des informations précieuses à partir de quantités de données structurées et non structurées. Sa plateforme aiWARE offre des capacités qui imitent les fonctions cognitives humaines, telles que la perception, la prédiction et la résolution de problèmes, permettant aux utilisateurs de transformer des données non structurées en données structurées et d'analyser et d'optimiser les données pour stimuler les processus et les connaissances de l'entreprise. Elle propose des solutions de gestion de contenu numérique en nuage et des services de licence de contenu. Elle exploite une agence de publicité à service complet qui utilise aiWARE pour fournir divers services, notamment la planification et la stratégie des médias, l'achat et le placement de publicités, la messagerie de campagne et autres. Elle propose des technologies et des services d'acquisition de talents et de recrutement à l'échelle mondiale. Elle propose également une gamme de solutions de gestion et de commerce de l'énergie.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique