Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de produits pharmaceutiques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : : - distribution de détail (90,2%) : vente de médicaments sous ordonnance, de médicaments OTC, de produits de beauté et cosmétiques, etc. aux Etats-Unis (91,1% du CA) et à l'international (8,9%). A fin août 2022, l'activité est assurée au travers de 13 343 points de vente (dont 8 889 situés aux Etats-Unis, à Porto Rico et aux Iles Vierges américaines), et par le biais d'Internet ; - distribution en gros (8,4%). Le solde du CA (1,4%) concerne les prestations de services de soins de santé. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (83,5%), Allemagne (8,4%), Royaume Uni (6,7%) et autres (1,4%).

Secteur Pharmacies