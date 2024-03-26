Action WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Actions

WBA

US9314271084

Pharmacies

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:51:32 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
20,5 USD -0,65 % Graphique intraday de Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. -1,26 % -21,68 %
16:29 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : BofA Securities toujours négatif ZM
15:49 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : BofA Securities toujours négatif ZM
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur ZM
Walgreens Boots Alliance devrait bénéficier de mesures fiscales et de réduction des coûts au deuxième trimestre, selon UBS MT
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Leerink Partners toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Walgreens Boots Alliance va proposer les produits Claire's MT
Walgreens répond aux accusations de New York selon lesquelles elle aurait grossi les prix des préparations pour nourrissons RE
Un laboratoire d'essai indépendant détecte une substance chimique cancérigène dans certains traitements contre l'acné MT
Une substance chimique cancérigène détectée dans les traitements contre l'acné de Clinique et Clearasil RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont plus faibles dans l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
Walgreens Boots Alliance ne prévoit pas de vendre son unité Shields Health Solutions, selon son PDG MT
Le PDG de Walgreens ne prévoit pas de vendre l'unité de pharmacie spécialisée Shields Health RE
Walgreens ne prévoit pas de vendre Shields Health, selon son PDG RE
Transcript : Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Presents at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference 2024, Mar-04-2024 09:10 AM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé progressent vendredi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
CVS et Walgreens s'apprêtent à vendre la pilule abortive mifépristone après avoir reçu la certification de la FDA MT
CVS et Walgreens commenceront à vendre la pilule abortive ce mois-ci RE
Walgreens accepte les prestations complémentaires Medicare Advantage en ligne et dans l'application MT
Walgreens Boots Alliance nomme Lanesha Minnix au poste de directeur juridique mondial MT
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. nomme Lanesha Minnix vice-présidente exécutive et directrice juridique mondiale CI
La panne de cybersécurité de l'unité Change de UnitedHealth se prolonge pour le sixième jour consécutif RE
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Leerink Partners est neutre sur le titre ZM
Point marchés-Wall Street en ordre dispersé, vigilance avant Nvidia RE

Graphique Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Graphique Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de produits pharmaceutiques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : : - distribution de détail (90,2%) : vente de médicaments sous ordonnance, de médicaments OTC, de produits de beauté et cosmétiques, etc. aux Etats-Unis (91,1% du CA) et à l'international (8,9%). A fin août 2022, l'activité est assurée au travers de 13 343 points de vente (dont 8 889 situés aux Etats-Unis, à Porto Rico et aux Iles Vierges américaines), et par le biais d'Internet ; - distribution en gros (8,4%). Le solde du CA (1,4%) concerne les prestations de services de soins de santé. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (83,5%), Allemagne (8,4%), Royaume Uni (6,7%) et autres (1,4%).
Secteur
Pharmacies
Agenda
28/03/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Dow Jones Industrial , S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
20,63 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
25,29 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+22,58 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. Action Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
-21,93 % 17,79 Md
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC. Action JD Health International Inc.
-27,49 % 11,58 Md
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO. Action MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
-3,72 % 6,64 Md
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD. Action Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd.
-2,47 % 5,47 Md
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY Action Nahdi Medical Company
+11,82 % 5,31 Md
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED Action Clicks Group Limited
-9,40 % 3,75 Md
CORPORATIVO FRAGUA, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Corporativo Fragua, S.A.B. de C.V.
+28,23 % 3,72 Md
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.
+5,07 % 3,54 Md
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. Action DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
-15,02 % 3,34 Md
REDCARE PHARMACY NV Action Redcare Pharmacy NV
+8,81 % 3,23 Md
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. : BofA Securities toujours négatif
-40% Prolongation exceptionnelle : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT