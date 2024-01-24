Action WRBY WARBY PARKER INC.
Warby Parker Inc.

Actions

WRBY

US93403J1060

Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:22:44 24/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
13,12 USD -1,39 % Graphique intraday de Warby Parker Inc. +1,42 % -6,56 %
20:01 WARBY PARKER INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Un initié de Warby Parker a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 328 047 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC

Graphique Warby Parker Inc.

Graphique Warby Parker Inc.
Profil Société

Warby Parker Inc. est une marque de style de vie qui opère à l'intersection du design, de la technologie, des soins de santé et de l'entreprise sociale. La société propose des soins de la vue en vendant des lunettes et en fournissant des services d'optique directement aux consommateurs par l'intermédiaire de ses magasins de détail et de sa plateforme de commerce électronique. Elle conçoit des produits et développe des technologies qui aident les gens à voir, qu'il s'agisse de lunettes de prescription, de lentilles de contact, d'examens de la vue ou de tests de vision, disponibles en ligne et dans ses plus de 200 magasins de détail à travers les États-Unis et le Canada. La société vend une gamme de lunettes avec ou sans ordonnance, notamment des lunettes de vue, des lunettes de soleil, des lentilles de contact et d'autres produits. Elle propose également des examens ophtalmologiques complets et des technologies internes visant à améliorer l'expérience globale du client. L'entreprise distribue également une paire à une personne dans le besoin grâce à son programme "Achetez une paire, donnez une paire". Ses produits sont équipés de lentilles en polycarbonate résistantes aux chocs qui bloquent les rayons ultraviolets A (UVA) et B (UVB).
Secteur
Equipement, fournitures et distribution médicale
Agenda
14/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Warby Parker Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
13,31 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
15,69 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,90 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Verres, lunettes et lentilles de contact

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WARBY PARKER INC. Action Warby Parker Inc.
-6,63 % 1 566 M $
ALCON INC. Action Alcon Inc.
+1,28 % 37 671 M $
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. Action The Cooper Companies, Inc.
+1,10 % 19 145 M $
AUTEK CHINA INC. Action Autek China Inc.
-16,16 % 2 395 M $
MENICON CO., LTD. Action Menicon Co., Ltd.
-3,15 % 1 183 M $
MINGYUE OPTICAL LENS CO.,LTD. Action Mingyue Optical Lens Co.,Ltd.
-22,69 % 938 M $
PEGAVISION CORPORATION Action Pegavision Corporation
-5,80 % 932 M $
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
+1,62 % 758 M $
VISCO VISION INC. Action Visco Vision Inc.
+14,06 % 488 M $
VIZIONFOCUS INC. Action Vizionfocus Inc.
+5,25 % 432 M $
Verres, lunettes et lentilles de contact
