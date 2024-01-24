Warby Parker Inc. est une marque de style de vie qui opère à l'intersection du design, de la technologie, des soins de santé et de l'entreprise sociale. La société propose des soins de la vue en vendant des lunettes et en fournissant des services d'optique directement aux consommateurs par l'intermédiaire de ses magasins de détail et de sa plateforme de commerce électronique. Elle conçoit des produits et développe des technologies qui aident les gens à voir, qu'il s'agisse de lunettes de prescription, de lentilles de contact, d'examens de la vue ou de tests de vision, disponibles en ligne et dans ses plus de 200 magasins de détail à travers les États-Unis et le Canada. La société vend une gamme de lunettes avec ou sans ordonnance, notamment des lunettes de vue, des lunettes de soleil, des lentilles de contact et d'autres produits. Elle propose également des examens ophtalmologiques complets et des technologies internes visant à améliorer l'expérience globale du client. L'entreprise distribue également une paire à une personne dans le besoin grâce à son programme "Achetez une paire, donnez une paire". Ses produits sont équipés de lentilles en polycarbonate résistantes aux chocs qui bloquent les rayons ultraviolets A (UVA) et B (UVB).

