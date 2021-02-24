Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF - USD-2.49%3.99%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...0.68%1.04%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-2.77%0.52%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-1.27%0.42%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD2.02%0.30%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.62%0.28%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...3.39%0.28%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-1.12%0.19%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.37%0.09%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.01%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 118,61 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 129,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,12%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -34,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.26.28%9 849
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.19%22 197
RH11.84%10 259
DUNELM GROUP PLC2.97%3 592
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.49.04%3 116
AT HOME GROUP INC.57.50%1 578
