Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Actions

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Compagnies aériennes

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 15:46:09 25/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 970 GBX -2,97 % Graphique intraday de Wizz Air Holdings Plc -1,29 % -11,80 %
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : Baisse du BPA (2023 : -1,7%, 2024 : -16,5%) Alphavalue
Le secteur de l'aviation doit se recentrer, selon le PDG de Wizz Air
Dernières actualités sur Wizz Air Holdings Plc

WIZZ AIR HOLDING : Baisse du BPA (2023 : -1,7%, 2024 : -16,5%) Alphavalue
Le secteur de l'aviation doit se recentrer, selon le PDG de Wizz Air RE
Les actions en baisse avant le maintien attendu des taux d'intérêt de la BCE et les données américaines AN
La nervosité monte d'un cran sur les marchés mondiaux avant la BCE AW
Wizz Air Holdings plc annonce des changements au sein de son comité CI
Wizz Air passe à la perte sur fond de guerre entre Israël et le Hamas, mais voit son chiffre d'affaires augmenter AN
Transcript : Wizz Air Holdings Plc, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Les actions baissent avant la décision de la BCE AN
Les actions britanniques sous pression en raison de résultats décevants RE
Wizz Air enregistre une perte attribuable au troisième trimestre fiscal ; le chiffre d'affaires est en hausse MT
Haleon vend ChapStick ; RS signale une faiblesse du marché AN
Wizz Air annonce une perte plus importante au troisième trimestre RE
Wizz Air Holdings Plc publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les données PMI et les mesures bancaires en Chine stimulent les actions AN
Ryanair : la compagnie low-cost a bouleversé son marché Our Logo
HSBC réduit Compass ; Berenberg abaisse Victrex AN
Citi recommande d'acheter Segro ; Barclays réduit Sage AN
BofA réduit Pearson, augmente Just Eat Takeaway AN
Les ventes au détail baissent fortement au Royaume-Uni ; 4imprint se porte bien AN
Le cercle vertueux de la disruption low-end Our Logo
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Davy dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
UBS ramène Shell, Admiral et M&G à "neutre AN
Wizz Air remboursera 1,2 million de livres sterling aux passagers affectés par les perturbations de ses services durant l'été 2022 MT
Actions britanniques - Facteurs à surveiller le 17 janvier RE
Le régulateur britannique estime que Wizz Air a suffisamment amélioré ses procédures de remboursement RE

Graphique Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Graphique Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Profil Société

Wizz Air Holdings Plc est une compagnie aérienne basée en Suisse. La société fournit des services de transport aérien à bas prix sur des lignes régulières court et moyen-courriers de point à point à travers l'Europe et dans le Caucase et le Moyen-Orient avec une flotte de 121 avions Airbus, reliant 155 destinations dans 45 pays.
Secteur
Compagnies aériennes
Agenda
08:00 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
23,74 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
30,71 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,35 %
Révisions de BNA

