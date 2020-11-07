The LYXOR Turkey (DJ Turkey TITANS 20) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Dow Jones Turkey Titans 20 TR. The index DOW JONES TURKEY TITANS 20 measures the performance of the 20 Turkish values whose capitalization and liquidity are most important. Each component's weight is capped at 10% of the index's total free-float market capitalization. Weights are reviewed quarterly. The complete construction methodology for the DOW JONES index is available on the DOW JONES indexes Internet site: www.djindexes.com.