Lyxor MSCI Turkey ETF Acc    TUR   LU1900067601

LYXOR MSCI TURKEY ETF ACC

(TUR)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 04/01 17:35:00
25.293 EUR   +0.81%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
28/12/2020 29/12/2020 30/12/2020 31/12/2020 04/01/2021 Date
24.605(c) 25.337(c) 25.474(c) 25.089(c) 25.293 Dernier
+1.97% +2.98% +0.54% -1.51% +0.81% Variation
17 035 1 616 9 559 1 239 2 045 Volume
Graphique LYXOR MSCI TURKEY ETF ACC
Lyxor MSCI Turkey ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI Turkey ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR Turkey (DJ Turkey TITANS 20) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Dow Jones Turkey Titans 20 TR. The index DOW JONES TURKEY TITANS 20 measures the performance of the 20 Turkish values whose capitalization and liquidity are most important. Each component's weight is capped at 10% of the index's total free-float market capitalization. Weights are reviewed quarterly. The complete construction methodology for the DOW JONES index is available on the DOW JONES indexes Internet site: www.djindexes.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Turquie
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Turkey Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.45%
Encours (2020-11-07) 48.3 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-11
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 48.3 M EUR
1 mois 52.53 M EUR
3 mois 50.56 M EUR
6 mois 53.34 M EUR
1 an 79.12 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR PEA TURQUIE (MSCI TURKEY) - ...-
LYXOR MSCI TURKEY - ACC - EUR-
LYXOR MSCI TURKEY - ACC - EUR-
