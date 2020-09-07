The LYXOR PEA WORLD WATER UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Water CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Water CW index is a market cap weighted index with a cap of 10% (i.e no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) reflecting the 20 largest companies operating in the fields of water utilities, water infrastructure and water treatment. The index is calculated by Dow Jones Indexes and compiled by SAM (Sustainable Asset Management), rebalanced every quarter with an index review every six months. More information on www.sgindex.com