Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor PEA World Water UCITS ETF    AWAT   FR0011882364

LYXOR PEA WORLD WATER UCITS ETF

(AWAT)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 11/09 17:35:00
18.628 EUR   +0.39%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
07/09/2020 08/09/2020 09/09/2020 10/09/2020 11/09/2020 Date
18.789(c) 18.55(c) 18.725(c) 18.555(c) 18.628 Dernier
+0.87% -1.27% +0.94% -0.91% +0.39% Variation
758 6 303 3 380 18 011 589 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR PEA WORLD WATER UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA World Water UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA World Water UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA WORLD WATER UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Water CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Water CW index is a market cap weighted index with a cap of 10% (i.e no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) reflecting the 20 largest companies operating in the fields of water utilities, water infrastructure and water treatment. The index is calculated by Dow Jones Indexes and compiled by SAM (Sustainable Asset Management), rebalanced every quarter with an index review every six months. More information on www.sgindex.com
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Matières Premières Eau
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent World Water Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-09-07) 16.48 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-13
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 16.48 M EUR
1 mois 15.97 M EUR
3 mois 14.13 M EUR
6 mois 13.2 M EUR
1 an 5.82 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR WORLD WATER - DIST - EUR
