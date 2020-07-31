Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Amundi Crédit Euro P C       FR0010775429

AMUNDI CRÉDIT EURO P C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 22/09
157.55 EUR   -0.19%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif du fonds consiste à sélectionner essentiellement parmi les obligations de la zone euro, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de sur-performer sur 3 ans l'indice Barclays Euro-Aggregate Corporate, après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Crédit Euro P C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.78% +0.08% +2.15% +10.85% -0.85% +4.09% +57.85%
Catégorie 0.54% 0.17% 1.99% 8.5% 0.43% 5.32% -
Indice 0.82% 0.03% 1.91% 7.95% 0.55% 6.47% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Crédit Euro I2 C-0.24%6.38%94M EUR0.25%
Amundi Crédit Euro P C-0.78%4.09%392M EUR1.2%
Amundi Crédit Euro N C0.00%0.00%8M EUR0.45%
Amundi Crédit Euro PM C-0.23%0.00%NC0M EUR1.2%
Amundi Crédit Euro I C-0.47%5.07%143M EUR0.7%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
2P Invest Multi Asset Euro Corp Bd R0.59%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds A-0.64%3.44%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds I T-0.39%4.39%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Unternehmensanleihen-Fonds T-0.65%3.42%NC0 M EUR
3BG Corporate-Austria A-1.92%2.75%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds A 0.98%6.40%NC22 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds C 1.21%7.52%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds D 1.23%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds Dur A-0.84%0.84%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Euro Corporate Bonds Dur C-0.62%1.90%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 23-07-2009

Gérant Depuis
Alexandra Van Gyseghem 31-12-2006
Hervé Boiral 31-12-2006
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 23-07-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark BBgBarc Euro Agg Corps TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 392 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.55%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.28
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.09%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group