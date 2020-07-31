Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif du fonds consiste à sélectionner essentiellement parmi les obligations de la zone euro, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de sur-performer sur 3 ans l'indice Barclays Euro-Aggregate Corporate, après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Crédit Euro P C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.78% +0.08% +2.15% +10.85% -0.85% +4.09% +57.85% Catégorie 0.54% 0.17% 1.99% 8.5% 0.43% 5.32% - Indice 0.82% 0.03% 1.91% 7.95% 0.55% 6.47% -

