|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif du fonds consiste à sélectionner essentiellement parmi les obligations de la zone euro, les titres qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de sur-performer sur 3 ans l'indice Barclays Euro-Aggregate Corporate, après prise en compte des frais courants.
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Crédit Euro P C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-09-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.78%
|+0.08%
|+2.15%
|+10.85%
|-0.85%
|+4.09%
|+57.85%
|Catégorie
|
0.54%
|
0.17%
|
1.99%
|
8.5%
|
0.43%
|
5.32%
|
-
|Indice
|
0.82%
|0.03%
|1.91%
|7.95%
|
0.55%
|
6.47%
|
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|23-07-2009
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Euro Agg Corps TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|392 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.55%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.28
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|4.09%