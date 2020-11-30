|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 2 ans, à réaliser une performance annuelle supérieure de 2% à celle de l'Eonia capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Prudent C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.71%
|+0.12%
|+1.15%
|+1.92%
|+1.59%
|+3.67%
|+21.38%
|Catégorie
|
0.66%
|
0.43%
|
2.63%
|
3.88%
|
0.78%
|
3.63%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|16-01-2009
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|367 M EUR au 30-11-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|3%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.56
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|3.67%