AMUNDI PRUDENT C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 22/12
121.38 EUR   +0.10%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 2 ans, à réaliser une performance annuelle supérieure de 2% à celle de l'Eonia capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Prudent C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.71% +0.12% +1.15% +1.92% +1.59% +3.67% +21.38%
Catégorie 0.66% 0.43% 2.63% 3.88% 0.78% 3.63% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 16-01-2009

Gérant Depuis
Raphaël Sobotka 01-12-2016
Emmanuelle See 31-07-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-01-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 367 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 3%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.56
Performance moyenne 3 ans 3.67%
