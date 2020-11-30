Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste, sur un horizon de placement de 2 ans, à réaliser une performance annuelle supérieure de 2% à celle de l'Eonia capitalisé, indice représentatif du taux monétaire de la zone euro, à travers une gestion discrétionnaire et flexible d'exposition aux différents marchés internationaux d'actions, de taux et de devises, et après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Prudent C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.71% +0.12% +1.15% +1.92% +1.59% +3.67% +21.38% Catégorie 0.66% 0.43% 2.63% 3.88% 0.78% 3.63% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.