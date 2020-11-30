Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L The Sub-Fund's investment objective, over a recommended investment period of more than 5 years, is to grow net asset value by investing in companies registered predominantly in emerging countries (Asia, Latin America, Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa).

Performances du fonds : EdRF Strategic Emerging A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +13.06% +1.99% +10.42% +26.8% +14.97% +10.74% +66.88% Catégorie 5.49% 3.3% 11.38% 22.25% 7.43% 15.04% -

