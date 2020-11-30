|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
The Sub-Fund's investment objective, over a recommended investment period of more than 5 years, is to grow net asset value by investing in companies registered predominantly in emerging countries (Asia, Latin America, Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa).
|
|Performances du fonds : EdRF Strategic Emerging A EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+13.06%
|+1.99%
|+10.42%
|+26.8%
|+14.97%
|+10.74%
|+66.88%
|Catégorie
|
5.49%
|
3.3%
|
11.38%
|
22.25%
|
7.43%
|
15.04%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|01-06-2010
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Marchés Emergents
|
Zone d'investissement
|Marchés Emergents Glob
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EM NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|153 M EUR au 30-11-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|18.28%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.25
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|10.74%