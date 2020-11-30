Connexion
EDRF STRATEGIC EMERGING A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/12
209.29 EUR   -0.12%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
The Sub-Fund's investment objective, over a recommended investment period of more than 5 years, is to grow net asset value by investing in companies registered predominantly in emerging countries (Asia, Latin America, Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa).
Performances du fonds : EdRF Strategic Emerging A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +13.06% +1.99% +10.42% +26.8% +14.97% +10.74% +66.88%
Catégorie 5.49% 3.3% 11.38% 22.25% 7.43% 15.04% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
EdRF Strategic Emerging A EUR13.06%10.74%153M EUR1.7%
EdRF Strategic Emerging A USD13.05%10.72%5M USD1.7%
EdRF Strategic Emerging B EUR13.05%10.72%0M EUR1.7%
EdRF Strategic Emerging I EUR13.98%13.73%17M EUR0.75%
EdRF Strategic Emerging J EUR13.99%13.62%2M EUR0.75%
EdRF Strategic Emerging K EUR15.37%15.21%2M EUR0.85%
EdRF Strategic Emerging N EUR15.71%16.36%0M EUR0.55%
EdRF Strategic Emerging R EUR12.67%9.46%0M EUR2.1%
EdRF Strategic Emerging R USD12.69%9.56%0M USD2.1%
EdRF Strategic Emerging I USD13.98%13.74%33M USD0.75%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Marchés Emergents
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Emerging-Mix T0.62%6.94%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities A 7.11%12.25%NC30 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities C 7.94%15.57%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities D 7.98%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-FoM Emerging Market Equities F 8.02%15.76%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities A -6.64%2.94%NC4 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities C -5.78%6.60%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities D -5.86%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-M&G Emerging Market Equities F -5.84%6.11%NC17 M EUR
AAF-Numeric Emerging Market Eqs A 3.94%6.19%NC14 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (L
Date de création 01-06-2010

Gérant Depuis
Patricia Urbano 01-07-2016
Xiadong Bao 01-01-2018
Kévin NET 31-05-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 01-06-2010
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark MSCI EM NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 153 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 18.28%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.25
Performance moyenne 3 ans 10.74%
