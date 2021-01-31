|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ETOILE GESTION
L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher une performance supérieure à l'Euro Stoxx , après déduction des frais de gestion réels.
|
|Performances du fonds : Etoile Actions Styles C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.91%
|+0.98%
|+5.39%
|+10.84%
|+6.04%
|+10.09%
|+105.21%
|Catégorie
|
2.48%
|
0.92%
|
5.03%
|
10.54%
|
1.1%
|
8.96%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|20-09-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|EURO STOXX NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|98 M EUR au 31-01-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.85%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.15
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|10.09%