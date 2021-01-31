Connexion
Etoile Actions Styles C       FR0010194464

ETOILE ACTIONS STYLES C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 24/02
205.21 EUR   +0.21%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ETOILE GESTION
L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher une performance supérieure à l'Euro Stoxx , après déduction des frais de gestion réels.
Performances du fonds : Etoile Actions Styles C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.91% +0.98% +5.39% +10.84% +6.04% +10.09% +105.21%
Catégorie 2.48% 0.92% 5.03% 10.54% 1.1% 8.96% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Etoile Actions Styles RC1.95%0.00%NC1M EUR2%
Etoile Actions Styles C1.91%10.09%98M EUR2%
Gestion
Société de gestion Etoile Gestion
Date de création 20-09-2001

Gérant Depuis
Christophe de Failly 18-10-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-09-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EURO STOXX NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 98 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.85%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.15
Performance moyenne 3 ans 10.09%
