Stratégie du fonds géré par ETOILE GESTION L'objectif de gestion consiste à rechercher une performance supérieure à l'Euro Stoxx , après déduction des frais de gestion réels.

Performances du fonds : Etoile Actions Styles C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.91% +0.98% +5.39% +10.84% +6.04% +10.09% +105.21% Catégorie 2.48% 0.92% 5.03% 10.54% 1.1% 8.96% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Etoile Actions Styles RC 1.95% 0.00% NC 1M EUR 2% Etoile Actions Styles C 1.91% 10.09% 98M EUR 2%

