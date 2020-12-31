Stratégie du fonds géré par PALATINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INVESTIR PEA PALATINE est un fonds dynamique recherchant une performance à long terme supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 dividendes nets réinvestis, par le biais d'une allocation d'actifs fondée sur une sélection d'actions cotées sur les marchés réglementés.

Performances du fonds : Investir PEA Palatine

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +2.81% +3.89% +9.23% +7.87% -3.02% - +4.98% Catégorie 0.03% 3.69% 15.22% 9.71% -6% 6.84% - Indice -1.32% -0.79% 11.71% 10.82% -7.63% 6.34% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 98.85% 0% 98.85% Liquidités 0.94% 0% 0.94% Obligations 0.18% 0% 0.18% Convertibles 0.02% 0% 0.02% Autres 0% 0% 0%

