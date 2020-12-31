Connexion
Stratégie du fonds géré par PALATINE ASSET MANAGEMENT
INVESTIR PEA PALATINE est un fonds dynamique recherchant une performance à long terme supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 dividendes nets réinvestis, par le biais d'une allocation d'actifs fondée sur une sélection d'actions cotées sur les marchés réglementés.
Performances du fonds : Investir PEA Palatine
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +2.81% +3.89% +9.23% +7.87% -3.02% - +4.98%
Catégorie 0.03% 3.69% 15.22% 9.71% -6% 6.84% -
Indice -1.32% -0.79% 11.71% 10.82% -7.63% 6.34% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 31-12-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-12-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 98.85% 0% 98.85%
Liquidités 0.94% 0% 0.94%
Obligations 0.18% 0% 0.18%
Convertibles 0.02% 0% 0.02%
Autres 0% 0% 0%
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Palatine Asset Management
Date de création 16-03-2018

Gérant Depuis
Bruno Vacossin 16-03-2018
Marie-Pierre Guern 16-03-2018
Description
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-03-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 14 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 25.81%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.01
Performance moyenne 1 an -3.02
