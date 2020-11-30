Connexion
THEAM QUANT-EQ EUROZONE GURU PRV EUR CAP
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 03/12
93.47 EUR   -0.30%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCE
The objective of the Sub-fund is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term by being exposed to a dynamic basket of equities from the European Economic and Monetary Union of the European Union (the Eurozone), the components of which are chosen using a systematic selection method based on a fundamental analysis of companies. The Sub-fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in units or shares of UCITS or other UCIs
Performances du fonds : THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU Prv EUR Cap
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -8.21% +6.52% +3.72% +4.82% -5.84% -6.86% +15%
Catégorie -3.45% 10.09% 6.62% 8.39% -0.69% 2.48% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU I EUR Cap-8.12%-6.44%4M EUR0.6%
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU J EUR Cap-7.91%-5.74%132M EUR0.4%
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU Prv EUR Cap-8.21%-6.86%4M EUR0.7%
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU C EUR Cap-8.78%-8.64%60M EUR1.3%
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU I USD H Cap-21.97%0.00%NC0M USD0.6%
THEAM Quant-Eq Eurozone GURU CUSDHCap-15.43%0.00%NC0M USD1.3%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités C-10.55%-7.56%NC13 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités D-10.55%-7.57%NC13 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités I-10.13%0.00%NC1 M EUR
8a+ Eiger Q-8.40%-8.41%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Eiger R-9.01%-10.86%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger I-10.35%-14.83%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger R-11.33%-17.68%NC0 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf A EUR Acc-5.56%-0.41%NC41 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf AR EUR Inc-5.58%-4.89%NC0 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf AX Acc-5.56%-0.29%NC8 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion BNP Paribas Asset Management France
Date de création 13-11-2017

Gérant Depuis
Laurent Lagarde 01-11-2017
Henri Fournier 01-11-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 13-11-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EURO STOXX NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 4 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 19.83%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0
Performance moyenne 3 ans -6.86%
