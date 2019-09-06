|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (the 'Index').
|Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF USD Acc
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-09-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+72.85%
|+11.45%
|+21.45%
|+58.24%
| -
| -
|+73.71%
|Indice
27.79%
|11.66%
|19.04%
|30.65%
45.18%
112.73%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-09-2019
|Devise
|USD
|Structure Juridique
Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Technologies
Place de cotation
|
Benchmark
|BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|217 M USD au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne