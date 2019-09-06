Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE MANAGEMENT LIMITED The WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (the 'Index').

Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF USD Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +72.85% +11.45% +21.45% +58.24% - - +73.71% Indice 27.79% 11.66% 19.04% 30.65% 45.18% 112.73% -

