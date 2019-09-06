Connexion
WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF USD Acc    WCLD   IE00BJGWQN72

WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING ETF USD ACC

(WCLD)
Cours en clôture London Stock Exchange - 02/09
46.03 USD   +0.29%
 Synthèse Performances Graphiques Communauté Composition Caractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (the 'Fund') seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (the 'Index').
Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF USD Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +72.85% +11.45% +21.45% +58.24% - - +73.71%
Indice 27.79% 11.66% 19.04% 30.65% 45.18% 112.73% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion WisdomTree Management Limited
Date de création 06-09-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Devise USD
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Place de cotation
Benchmark BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 217 M USD au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
