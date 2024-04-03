Swiss Re a annoncé mercredi qu'Andreas Berger prendrait le poste de directeur général à compter du 1er juillet, en remplacement de Christian Mumenthaler qui occupait ce rôle depuis près de huit ans.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, le vice-président du conseil d'administration, indique que l'organisme a considéré à l'unanimité qu'Andreas Berger constituait le bon choix afin de conduire l'assureur suisse dans sa prochaine phase de développement.

'Après cinq années passées chez Swiss Re, il peut se targuer d'un bilan convaincant, comme l'illustre le redressement réussi de la branche Corporate Solutions Business Unit (assurance d'entreprise) qu'il dirigeait jusqu'ici', souligne-t-il.

De nationalité allemande et âgé de 57 ans, Andreas Berger avait rejoint Swiss Re en 2019 après des passages, entre autres, au Boston Consulting Group puis chez Allianz.

A la Bourse de Zurich, l'action Swiss Re perdait 2,2% après cette nomination. Lors du mandat de Christian Mumenthaler, le cours de Bourse avait progressé d'environ 34%.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.