Titulaire d’un Doctorat en Physique, obtenu à l’Institut fédéral suisse de technologie (EPF) de Zurich, Christian Mumenthaler est né en 1969. Homme d’affaires et citoyen suisse, Christian Mumenthaler est le CEO de Swiss Re AG.
Mumenthaler a démarré sa carrière professionnelle en 1997 comme associé de la Boston Consulting Group. Il a rejoint Swiss Re dès 1999, en tant que responsable projets. En 2002, il crée la division Group Retro and Syndication au sein du réassureur. Une structure qu’il dirige personnellement jusqu’en 2005. Par la suite et jusqu'en 2007, il devient responsable de la gestion du risque pour la totalité du groupe, puis de la branche Vie & Santé jusqu'en 2010. En janvier 2011, il passe responsable du marketing pour la réassurance et fait son entrée au comité exécutif, puis directeur général de la réassurance dès la fin d'année. C'est en juillet 2016 qu'il accède au poste de CEO de Swiss Re.
En plus de ses hautes fonctions au sein du groupe du réassurance, Christian Mumenthaler est aussi, en 2019, membre du conseil d'administration de la Genève Association, membre du Conseil d'économie suisse, membre du conseil de la Société pour la promotion de l'Institut de l’Economie de l'assurance de Saint-Gall ou membre du conseil de la Chambre de commerce suisse américaine.
The Geneva Association
Miscellaneous Commercial ServicesCommercial Services
The Geneva Association provides international think tank of the insurance industry. It offers research programs such as financial stability and regulation, extreme events and climate risk, global ageing, cyber and innovation, and the protection gap. The company was founded by Fabio Padoa Schioppa, Raymond Barre, and Orio Giarini in 1973 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Chairman
Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port)
Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port)
Investment ManagersFinance
Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port) (Swiss Re IP) is the investment portfolio division of Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Swiss Reinsurance Co., Ltd.) itself a subsidiary of Swiss Re AG (SW: SREN) in Switzerland.
Based in Zurich, the Swiss Re Group was established in 1863 and provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer to insurance companies, corporations and public sector entities. Swiss Re IM optimizes risk-adjusted investment returns within defined risk limits for the Group’s Business Units, Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Admin Re.
They are a socially responsible investor which has a strategic approach in place to define and drive key activities across the firm. They have a special focus on climate change and are a signatory to the UN Global Compact.
