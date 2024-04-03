Investment Managers Finance

Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port) (Swiss Re IP) is the investment portfolio division of Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Swiss Reinsurance Co., Ltd.) itself a subsidiary of Swiss Re AG (SW: SREN) in Switzerland. Based in Zurich, the Swiss Re Group was established in 1863 and provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer to insurance companies, corporations and public sector entities. Swiss Re IM optimizes risk-adjusted investment returns within defined risk limits for the Group’s Business Units, Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Admin Re. They are a socially responsible investor which has a strategic approach in place to define and drive key activities across the firm. They have a special focus on climate change and are a signatory to the UN Global Compact.