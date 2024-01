Currently, François Villeroy de Galhau holds the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board at Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer.

He is also on the board of Association pour le Droit à l'Initiative Economique, Cortal Consors SA, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and Adolphe De Galhau´Sche Sophienstiftung.

In his past career he occupied the position of Chief Operating Officer-Domestic Markets at BNP Paribas SA Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at BNP Paribas Personal Finance SA and Chairman-Supervisory Board for BNP Paribas SA (Broker) (both are subsidiaries of BNP Paribas SA).

François Villeroy de Galhau received an undergraduate degree from Ecole Polytechnique and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.



Principales sociétés Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer General Government Government Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer operates as a central bank in the French overseas department and territories. It engages in monetary circulation, payment system overseeing, treasury accounts management, business credit mediation, economic, and financial observatory activities. The company is headquartered in Paris, France. Chairman