Sunshine Products, Inc. Sunshine Products, Inc. Pharmaceuticals: Major Health Technology Sunshine Products, Inc., part of Derma Sciences, Inc., is a company headquartered in St. Louis, MO, that makes general purpose and skin care products. The firm was founded by Marissa Ann Mayer, she is the CEO, in this role since 2018. Sunshine Products, Inc. was acquired by Derma Sciences, Inc. on October 29, 1998 for $1.50 million.

