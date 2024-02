Investment Banks/Brokers Finance

Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank SA (Crédit Agricole CIB) is the brokerage subsidiary of Crédit Agricole SA (XP: ACA), ultimately held by Rue de la Boetie SAS in France. Formerly known as Calyon Corporate & Investment Bank SA, created in 2004 by the transfer of Crédit Lyonnais' Corporate and Investment Banking division to Crédit Agricole Indosuez, Crédit Agricole CIB is based in Courbevoie and provides large corporate and institutional clients with a range of products and services through their Coverage and Investment Banking, Equity Brokerage and Derivatives, Fixed Income Markets and Structured Finance divisions.