Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd.    3319   CNE100002RY5

A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.

(3319)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 22/03
31.4 HKD   +7.90%
17/03A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD. : Bon timing long terme pour revenir à l'achat
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Nordea 1 - Emerging Markets Sm Cp BI EURNON11.00%43.00%0.39M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Asia Contr Eq XUPNON9.00%0.00%NC4.92M USD


ETFs positionnés sur A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...0.70%0.94%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.21%0.21%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.19%0.21%-MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-0.24%0.13%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD0.66%0.09%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD0.99%0.08%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.07%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD0.33%0.07%-ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.06%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.16%0.03%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-0.01%0.03%-NCActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%0.02%-MondeActions
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...-0.53%0.01%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,57 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,31 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 93,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,82%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.-8.72%4 996
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.85%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.21.06%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED18.22%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.62.20%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.89%6 647
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ