Abercrombie & Fitch Co. est un détaillant spécialisé omnicanal de vêtements et d'accessoires. La société propose un assortiment de vêtements, de produits de soins personnels et d'accessoires pour hommes, femmes et enfants, qui sont vendus principalement par le biais de ses canaux numériques et des magasins appartenant à la société, ainsi que par le biais de divers accords avec des tiers. Les deux secteurs d'activité de la société sont Hollister, qui comprend les marques Hollister, Gilly Hicks et Social Tourist, et Abercrombie, qui comprend les marques Abercrombie & Fitch et Abercrombie kids. La société opère principalement en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, au Moyen-Orient et en Asie. Elle exploite environ 770 magasins sous ces marques en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et au Moyen-Orient, ainsi que les sites de commerce électronique www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com et www.socialtourist.com.

Secteur Détaillant habillement et accessoires