Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Actions

ANF

US0028962076

Détaillant habillement et accessoires

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 27/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
126,5 USD +0,24 % Graphique intraday de Abercrombie & Fitch Co. +8,97 % +43,77 %
19:00 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre ZM
26/02 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre ZM
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Kristin Scott quittera Abercrombie & Fitch Co. en tant que présidente des marques mondiales et directrice générale de l'Amérique du Nord, au plus tard le 30 mars 2024. CI
Abercrombie annonce un partenariat officiel avec McLaren Racing et présente une voiture de course dans sa boutique de la Cinquième Avenue CI
Les ventes des fêtes de fin d'année aux États-Unis augmentent de 3,8 % en 2023, les consommateurs profitant des réductions - NRF RE
Un initié d'Abercrombie & Fitch a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 7 700 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Abercrombie & Fitch a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 4 812 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Abercrombie & Fitch : en hausse, un broker relève sa cible CF
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : Jefferies relève son objectif de cours CF
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Telsey Advisory Group optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch et d'autres relèvent leurs prévisions de ventes pour les fêtes de fin d'année MT
Wall Street ouvre en ordre dispersé, le transport aérien et l'énergie à la peine RE
Abercrombie & Fitch : relèvement d'objectifs annuels CF
Abercrombie & Fitch relève ses prévisions de croissance des ventes nettes pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice 2023 MT
Abercrombie & Fitch : BlackRock, Boeing, Moderna... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Abercrombie & Fitch : révision à la hausse de ses ventes pour 2023 AO
Abercrombie & Fitch revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de ventes pour les fêtes de fin d'année en raison d'une forte demande RE
Abercrombie & Fitch revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de chiffre d'affaires trimestriel RE
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : UBS est neutre ZM
Le groupe de travail de la Commission européenne sur l'environnement et le développement (CEDEAO) est en train d'élaborer un plan d'action pour l'environnement et le développement durable. MT
Bangladesh-Des ouvriers du textile licenciés après les manifestations-syndicats RE
Pas si "super" samedi : Les détaillants font miroiter moins de remises aux consommateurs en proie à l'inflation RE
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Argus à l'achat ZM

Graphique Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Profil Société

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. est un détaillant spécialisé omnicanal de vêtements et d'accessoires. La société propose un assortiment de vêtements, de produits de soins personnels et d'accessoires pour hommes, femmes et enfants, qui sont vendus principalement par le biais de ses canaux numériques et des magasins appartenant à la société, ainsi que par le biais de divers accords avec des tiers. Les deux secteurs d'activité de la société sont Hollister, qui comprend les marques Hollister, Gilly Hicks et Social Tourist, et Abercrombie, qui comprend les marques Abercrombie & Fitch et Abercrombie kids. La société opère principalement en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, au Moyen-Orient et en Asie. Elle exploite environ 770 magasins sous ces marques en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et au Moyen-Orient, ainsi que les sites de commerce électronique www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com et www.socialtourist.com.
Secteur
Détaillant habillement et accessoires
Agenda
06/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
126,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
107,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-14,82 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. Action Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
+43,72 % 6,36 Md
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Action Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+24,35 % 88,77 Md
KERING Action Kering
+8,67 % 56,92 Md
ROSS STORES, INC. Action Ross Stores, Inc.
+7,80 % 49,77 Md
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Action Hennes & Mauritz AB
-19,40 % 22,05 Md
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Action Burlington Stores, Inc.
+5,31 % 13,18 Md
NEXT PLC Action Next plc
+3,01 % 12,88 Md
TAPESTRY, INC. Action Tapestry, Inc.
+28,35 % 10,92 Md
LPP SA Action LPP SA
+16,18 % 8,82 Md
THE GAP, INC. Action The Gap, Inc.
-6,86 % 7,18 Md
Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres
