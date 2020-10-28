Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  American Superconductor Corporation    AMSC

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(AMSC)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé BATS EXCHANGE - 28/10 16:12:43
14.5700 USD   -0.21%
2017AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION : publication des résultats annuels
2015AMER. SUPERCONDUCTOR CO. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 10
ETFs positionnés sur AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.08%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION
American Superconductor Corporation : Graphique analyse technique American Superconductor Corporation | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 16,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION86.56%403
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.24%112 851
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.67%67 634
NIDEC CORPORATION39.35%58 644
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.02%42 179
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.96%39 991
