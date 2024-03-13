Action BILL BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
BILL Holdings, Inc.

Actions

BILL

US0900431000

Logiciels

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:02 12/03/2024 		Pré-ouverture 12:53:18
66,39 USD -1,82 % Graphique intraday de BILL Holdings, Inc. 66,5 +0,17 %
13:01 BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : BNP Paribas Exane révise sa recommandation à neutre ZM
06/03 Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit, Mar-06-2024 01:00 PM

Dernières actualités sur BILL Holdings, Inc.

BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : BNP Paribas Exane révise sa recommandation à neutre ZM
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit, Mar-06-2024 01:00 PM
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 11:00 AM
Bill élargit sa plateforme d'opérations financières la plus complète pour les PME avec de puissants outils prédictifs de flux de trésorerie CI
BILL Holdings, Inc. annonce l'intention de Loren Padelford de démissionner de son poste de Chief Commercial Officer, avec effet au 15 mars 2024 CI
Bill Holdings fournira une solution de paiement de factures pour la plateforme Xero MT
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at Citi 13th Annual Fintech Conference, Feb-27-2024 08:45 AM
Les actions de Bill Holdings chutent après les résultats du deuxième trimestre fiscal MT
BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : Oppenheimer favorable sur le dossier ZM
Bill Holdings annonce des bénéfices non GAAP pour le 2e trimestre fiscal et une augmentation des revenus ; les prévisions pour le 3e trimestre fiscal et 2024 sont fixées ; les actions augmentent après les heures de bureau. MT
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Bill Holdings, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre fiscal se terminant le 31 mars 2024 et pour l'ensemble de l'exercice fiscal se terminant le 30 juin 2024. CI
BILL Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : Oppenheimer favorable sur le dossier ZM
BILL HOLDINGS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Le secteur des logiciels devrait bénéficier de l'accent mis sur l'IA et de la migration vers le cloud, selon BofA MT
Bill Holdings réduit ses effectifs de 15% et ferme son bureau en Australie MT
Un initié de Bill Holdings a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 405 221 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Bill Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 818 195 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Bill Holdings a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 536 474 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-29-2023 05:35 PM
Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at Autonomous Virtual Financials Tour, Nov-17-2023 10:00 AM
Un initié de Bill Holdings a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 507 500 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Bill Holdings a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 1 000 438 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Profil Société

BILL Holdings, Inc. est un fournisseur de logiciels en tant que service, de paiements basés sur le cloud et de produits de gestion des dépenses. Il permet aux utilisateurs d'automatiser les transactions des comptes fournisseurs et des comptes clients, aux entreprises de se connecter avec leurs fournisseurs et/ou leurs clients pour faire des affaires, d'éliminer les notes de frais, de gérer les flux de trésorerie et d'améliorer l'efficacité de l'arrière-boutique. Elle propose des logiciels d'automatisation financière pour les petites et moyennes entreprises (PME). Grâce à ses solutions automatisées, elle aide les PME à simplifier et à contrôler leurs finances. Elle est partenaire d'institutions financières, de cabinets comptables et de fournisseurs de logiciels de comptabilité aux États-Unis. Sa plateforme logicielle financière basée sur l'intelligence artificielle (IA) crée des connexions entre ses clients, leurs fournisseurs et leurs clients. Les entreprises qui utilisent sa plateforme génèrent et traitent des factures, rationalisent les approbations, effectuent et reçoivent des paiements, gèrent les dépenses des employés, se synchronisent avec leur système comptable et gèrent leur trésorerie.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
19:25 - Wolfe FinTech Forum
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour BILL Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
66,39 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
87,52 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+31,83 %
