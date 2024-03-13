BILL Holdings, Inc. est un fournisseur de logiciels en tant que service, de paiements basés sur le cloud et de produits de gestion des dépenses. Il permet aux utilisateurs d'automatiser les transactions des comptes fournisseurs et des comptes clients, aux entreprises de se connecter avec leurs fournisseurs et/ou leurs clients pour faire des affaires, d'éliminer les notes de frais, de gérer les flux de trésorerie et d'améliorer l'efficacité de l'arrière-boutique. Elle propose des logiciels d'automatisation financière pour les petites et moyennes entreprises (PME). Grâce à ses solutions automatisées, elle aide les PME à simplifier et à contrôler leurs finances. Elle est partenaire d'institutions financières, de cabinets comptables et de fournisseurs de logiciels de comptabilité aux États-Unis. Sa plateforme logicielle financière basée sur l'intelligence artificielle (IA) crée des connexions entre ses clients, leurs fournisseurs et leurs clients. Les entreprises qui utilisent sa plateforme génèrent et traitent des factures, rationalisent les approbations, effectuent et reçoivent des paiements, gèrent les dépenses des employés, se synchronisent avec leur système comptable et gèrent leur trésorerie.

Secteur Logiciels