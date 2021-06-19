Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Biophytis SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALBPS   FR0012816825

BIOPHYTIS SA

(ALBPS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Biophytis S A : annonce un nouveau financement en obligations convertibles pouvant atteindre 32 millions d'euros auprès d'Atlas, ainsi que le tirage de 2 tranches du Contrat Atlas 2020 pour 6 millions d'euros

19/06/2021 | 01:07
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biophytis annonce un nouveau financement en obligations convertibles pouvant atteindre 32 millions d'euros auprès d'Atlas, ainsi que le tirage de 2 tranches du Contrat Atlas 2020 pour 6 millions d'euros
Subscribe

18 Jun 2021 23:00 CEST

Company Name

BIOPHYTIS

ISN

FR0012816825

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALBPS

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_989731_20210618_Biophytis_Atlas_FR__VF_clean.pdf

Source

BIOPHYTIS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Biophytis SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 23:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
serval_x - Il y a 6 heures arrow option
Encor une augmentation de capitale massive sur une biotech, merci les PP. Dommage pour les derniers arrivés après une hausse de 25 % en 48 h (comme par hasard)...
  
  
  • Publier
    loader
Toute l'actualité sur BIOPHYTIS SA
01:07BIOPHYTIS S A  : annonce un nouveau financement en obligations convertibles pouv..
PU
28/05BIOPHYTIS S A  : Interview de Stanislas Veillet sur Boursier.comLire l'interview
PU
12/05BIOPHYTIS S A  : a terminé le Recrutement des 155 Patients dans l'Etude COVA de ..
PU
11/05BIOPHYTIS S A  : Résultats de l'AGM du 10 mai 2021Lire le communiqué de presse
PU
10/05BIOPHYTIS S.A.  : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
10/05BIOPHYTIS S.A.  : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
10/05BIOPHYTIS S.A.  : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
03/05BIOPHYTIS S A  : Tableau de suivi des actions en circulation – 3 mai 2021
PU
30/04BIOPHYTIS S A  : L'Assemblée générale mixte de Biophytis aura lieu sur seconde c..
PU
30/04BIOPHYTIS S.A.  : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BIOPHYTIS SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -17,1 M -20,2 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 9,25 M 11,0 M -
PER 2020 -3,24x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 119 M 141 M -
VE / CA 2019 -
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés 25
Flottant 21,7%
Graphique BIOPHYTIS SA
Durée : Période :
Biophytis SA : Graphique analyse technique Biophytis SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BIOPHYTIS SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Stanislas Veillet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Evelyne Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Pierre J. Dilda Chief Scientific Officer
Samuel Agus Chief Medical Officer
Waly Dioh Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BIOPHYTIS SA13.68%141
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.33%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.70%61 728
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS11.35%55 507
BIONTECH SE160.57%51 734
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.52%48 760