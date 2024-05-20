Action CVCO CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Cavco Industries, Inc.

Actions

CVCO

US1495681074

Construction de logements

 20/05/2024
383,5 USD +2,47 % Graphique intraday de Cavco Industries, Inc. +3,07 % +10,68 %
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Dernières actualités sur Cavco Industries, Inc.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Cavco Industries a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 848 520 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Cavco Industries, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction CI
Transcript : Cavco Industries, Inc., Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Cavco Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CVCO) a acquis Kentucky Dream Homes, LLC pour 18,4 millions de dollars. CI
Les bénéfices et le chiffre d'affaires de Cavco Industries chutent au troisième trimestre fiscal MT
Cavco Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CVCO) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 100 millions de dollars. CI
Cavco Industries, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Cavco Industries, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Cavco Industries, Inc. lance les premières maisons duplex préfabriquées approuvées par le HUD CI
Un initié de Cavco Industries a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 993 225 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Wedbush persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Cavco Industries, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
Cavco Industries, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Malgré la hausse des taux hypothécaires, les constructeurs et les fournisseurs de logements offrent des perspectives prometteuses aux investisseurs, selon Wedbush MT
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM
Transcript : Cavco Industries, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023
Cavco Industries : baisse du revenu net et du chiffre d'affaires pour le premier trimestre fiscal ; approbation d'un nouveau programme de rachat d'actions MT
Cavco Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CVCO) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 100 millions de dollars. CI
Cavco Industries, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 1er juillet 2023 CI
Cavco Industries, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Craig-Hallum toujours à l'achat ZM
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Wedbush toujours à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Cavco Industries, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 19, 2023

Graphique Cavco Industries, Inc.

Graphique Cavco Industries, Inc.
Profil Société

Cavco Industries, Inc. conçoit et produit des maisons préfabriquées. Ses secteurs d'activité sont la construction de maisons préfabriquées et les services financiers. Le secteur des maisons préfabriquées comprend les activités de vente en gros et au détail de maisons préfabriquées. Le secteur des services financiers comprend le financement des consommateurs de maisons préfabriquées et l'assurance. Ses maisons préfabriquées sont distribuées par l'intermédiaire d'un réseau de détaillants indépendants et de détaillants appartenant à la société, d'opérateurs de communautés planifiées et de promoteurs résidentiels. Ses maisons préfabriquées sont commercialisées sous diverses marques, notamment Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry et Solitaire. Elle produit également des véhicules récréatifs de type parc, des cabanes de vacances et des structures commerciales préfabriquées, ainsi que des maisons modulaires. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. est sa filiale financière et Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) est sa filiale d'assurance.
Secteur
Construction de logements
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Cavco Industries, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
3
Dernier Cours de Cloture
374,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
392,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+4,84 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

