Cavco Industries, Inc. conçoit et produit des maisons préfabriquées. Ses secteurs d'activité sont la construction de maisons préfabriquées et les services financiers. Le secteur des maisons préfabriquées comprend les activités de vente en gros et au détail de maisons préfabriquées. Le secteur des services financiers comprend le financement des consommateurs de maisons préfabriquées et l'assurance. Ses maisons préfabriquées sont distribuées par l'intermédiaire d'un réseau de détaillants indépendants et de détaillants appartenant à la société, d'opérateurs de communautés planifiées et de promoteurs résidentiels. Ses maisons préfabriquées sont commercialisées sous diverses marques, notamment Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry et Solitaire. Elle produit également des véhicules récréatifs de type parc, des cabanes de vacances et des structures commerciales préfabriquées, ainsi que des maisons modulaires. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. est sa filiale financière et Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) est sa filiale d'assurance.

Secteur Construction de logements