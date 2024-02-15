Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique. La société se concentre sur les neurosciences qui combinent une compréhension de la biologie liée à la maladie et de la neurocircuiterie du cerveau avec une chimie avancée et une pharmacologie sélective des récepteurs cibles du système nerveux central (SNC) pour découvrir et concevoir de nouvelles thérapies. Elle est engagée dans le développement de nouvelles thérapies pour les maladies neuroscientifiques, y compris la schizophrénie, la psychose de la maladie d'Alzheimer, l'épilepsie, le trouble panique et la maladie de Parkinson. Ses candidats en cours de développement comprennent l'Emraclidine, le Darigabat, le Tavapadon et le CVL-871. Son pipeline comprend divers essais cliniques en cours ou prévus, dont trois essais de phase III en cours et un essai d'extension ouvert pour le tavapadon dans la maladie de Parkinson, deux essais de phase II prévus et un essai d'extension ouvert prévu pour l'emraclidine dans la schizophrénie et un essai de preuve de concept de phase II en cours avec un essai d'extension ouvert pour le darigabat dans l'épilepsie focale.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale