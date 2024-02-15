Action CERE CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Actions

CERE

US15678U1280

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 14/02/2024
43,27 USD +0,86 % Graphique intraday de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. 43,5 +0,53 %
15:02 CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Mizuho Securities conserve son opinion neutre
13/02 BioPharma Credit obtient 50,6 millions USD de l'acquisition d'ImmunoGen par Abbvie

Dernières actualités sur Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Mizuho Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
BioPharma Credit obtient 50,6 millions USD de l'acquisition d'ImmunoGen par Abbvie AN
AbbVie finalise l'acquisition d'ImmunoGen pour 10,1 milliards de dollars et abaisse ses prévisions de BPA ajusté pour le 1er trimestre MT
Les bénéfices d'AbbVie dépassent les estimations : les ventes d'Humira et de Botox résistent à la concurrence RE
Neumora Therapeutics nomme Kaya Pai Panandiker au poste de directeur commercial MT
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 424 700 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 331 608 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Jefferies & Co. neutre sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 571 972 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 259 144 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 292 945 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 326 788 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 413 700 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Pharma & santé : poursuite de la consolidation Our Logo
Le S&P 500 progresse pour la sixième semaine consécutive alors que l'attention se porte sur la réunion de la Fed et les données sur l'inflation MT
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : TD Cowen passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 676 200 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé reculent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé chutent jeudi après-midi MT
L'accord AbbVie-Cerevel a un sens stratégique, selon Mizuho MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
Le pari de 8,7 milliards de dollars d'AbbVie sur Cerevel est risqué mais intelligent, selon les analystes RE
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : HC Wainwright n'est plus positif ZM
Bain fait plus que décupler son rendement avec la vente de Cerevel pour 8,7 milliards de dollars RE

Graphique Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade clinique. La société se concentre sur les neurosciences qui combinent une compréhension de la biologie liée à la maladie et de la neurocircuiterie du cerveau avec une chimie avancée et une pharmacologie sélective des récepteurs cibles du système nerveux central (SNC) pour découvrir et concevoir de nouvelles thérapies. Elle est engagée dans le développement de nouvelles thérapies pour les maladies neuroscientifiques, y compris la schizophrénie, la psychose de la maladie d'Alzheimer, l'épilepsie, le trouble panique et la maladie de Parkinson. Ses candidats en cours de développement comprennent l'Emraclidine, le Darigabat, le Tavapadon et le CVL-871. Son pipeline comprend divers essais cliniques en cours ou prévus, dont trois essais de phase III en cours et un essai d'extension ouvert pour le tavapadon dans la maladie de Parkinson, deux essais de phase II prévus et un essai d'extension ouvert prévu pour l'emraclidine dans la schizophrénie et un essai de preuve de concept de phase II en cours avec un essai d'extension ouvert pour le darigabat dans l'épilepsie focale.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
16/02/2024 - Assemblée extraordinaire
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
43,27 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
42,56 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,65 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Action Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
+2,05 % 7 850 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Action Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+2,70 % 108 Mrd $
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+7,92 % 102 Mrd $
ARGENX SE Action argenx SE
+5,82 % 22 940 M $
BIONTECH SE Action BioNTech SE
-13,34 % 21 741 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Action WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-26,99 % 20 714 M $
GENMAB A/S Action Genmab A/S
-5,75 % 17 656 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Action BeiGene, Ltd.
-19,12 % 15 211 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Action Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
+0,01 % 13 112 M $
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.
+1,37 % 12 158 M $
Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques
