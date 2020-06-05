Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chemring Group PLC    CHG   GB00B45C9X44

CHEMRING GROUP PLC

(CHG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CHEMRING GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP1.39%0.21%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP1.67%0.21%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP2.72%0.21%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP2.73%0.21%Royaume UniActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.50%0.13%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les irréductibles
Graphique CHEMRING GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Chemring Group PLC : Graphique analyse technique Chemring Group PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 336,67 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 286,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,59%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHEMRING GROUP PLC0.18%1 117
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.34%109 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.60%95 849
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.31%50 621
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.62%46 619
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.79%39 400
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ