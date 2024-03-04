Action CEG CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Constellation Energy Corporation

Actions

CEG

US21037T1097

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:16:51 04/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
173,9 USD +2,31 % Graphique intraday de Constellation Energy Corporation +30,87 % +49,15 %
18:01 CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
28/02 Les actions de Constellation Energy augmentent à la suite d'un relèvement de KeyBanc MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Constellation Energy Corporation

CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
Les actions de Constellation Energy augmentent à la suite d'un relèvement de KeyBanc MT
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets relève son opinion ZM
Les données macroéconomiques et les remarques du gouverneur de la Fed laissent les marchés boursiers mitigés MT
Les données macroéconomiques et les remarques du gouverneur de la Fed laissent les marchés boursiers mitigés MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Les marchés d'actions sont en baisse intrajournalière, les traders analysant les données économiques et les résultats. MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont mitigées dans les échanges de l'après-midi de mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Les actions de Constellation Energy augmentent après que les prévisions pour 2024 aient dépassé le consensus ; la société fixe des perspectives à long terme pour le BPA MT
Constellation Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de résultats pour 2024 CI
Constellation Energy cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Constellation Energy Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Les actions augmentent avant la cloche alors que les investisseurs digèrent les derniers résultats des entreprises ; l'Asie est en hausse, l'Europe est mitigée MT
Constellation Energy enregistre une perte au 4ème trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires diminue, le dividende trimestriel est augmenté MT
Constellation Energy Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 19 mars 2024 CI
AMERICAS - Les obligations anxieuses font l'objet d'un appel d'offres alors que le Moyen-Orient est en ligne de mire RE
Constellation Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Constellation Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie bondissent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Constellation Energy demande la prolongation de la licence de la centrale nucléaire de l'Illinois MT
National Grid et Constellation Energy conviennent d'un accord d'approvisionnement en GNL pour l'installation du Massachusetts RE
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
Constellation Energy Corporation annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI

Graphique Constellation Energy Corporation

Graphique Constellation Energy Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Constellation Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'énergie propre et sans carbone. La société propose des solutions d'énergie nucléaire, hydraulique, éolienne et solaire à destination des institutions, des agrégations communautaires et des entreprises publiques.
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Constellation Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
170 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
155 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-8,82 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+49,16 % 53,83 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
-10,36 % 113 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
-3,48 % 72,95 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-10,87 % 71,55 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
-5,74 % 70,04 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-12,29 % 64,79 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+4,99 % 44,72 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
-2,19 % 37,51 Md
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
-0,26 % 35,47 Md
PG&E CORPORATION Action PG&E Corporation
-7,15 % 35,42 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Constellation Energy Corporation - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Constellation Energy Corporation
  5. Constellation Energy Corporation : UBS favorable sur le dossier