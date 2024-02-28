Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
Actions
CBRL
US22410J1060
Restaurants et bars
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|66,94 USD
|-4,51 %
|-7,25 %
|-13,17 %
|17:03
|CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
|27/02
|Transcript : Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-13,01 %
|1,56 Md
|-2,28 %
|107 Md
|+0,84 %
|46,68 Md
|+3,50 %
|20,24 Md
|-27,08 %
|11,64 Md
|-4,26 %
|10,43 Md
|+8,19 %
|5,43 Md
|-16,87 %
|3,84 Md
|+5,52 %
|3,25 Md
|-.--%
|2,93 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre