CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

CBRL

US22410J1060

Restaurants et bars

66,94 USD -4,51 % Graphique intraday de Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. -7,25 % -13,17 %
17:03 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
27/02 Transcript : Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Truist Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : baisse du bénéfice ajusté du T2 fiscal, hausse du chiffre d'affaires ; publication des prévisions pour 2024 MT
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 26 janvier 2024 CI
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store lance les nouveaux Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders en avance pour les clients To-Go et les membres DashPass de DoorDash. CI
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store élit John Garratt au conseil d'administration CI
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Loop Capital est neutre ZM
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : Citigroup est négatif ZM
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : CL King toujours positif ZM
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées dans les échanges de l'après-midi de jeudi MT
Les résultats trimestriels de Cracker Barrel chutent plus que prévu ; le chiffre d'affaires annuel est largement stable MT
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. prévoit d'ouvrir 2 nouveaux magasins Cracker Barrel et 9 à 11 nouveaux magasins Maple Street au cours de l'exercice 2024 CI
Transcript : Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2023
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation gagnent avant la cloche jeudi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
Cracker Barrel annonce une baisse de ses bénéfices et de son chiffre d'affaires pour le premier trimestre fiscal, et maintient son dividende pour 2024 MT
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 13 février 2024 CI
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 27 octobre 2023 CI
Les actions grimpent avant la cloche dans l'attente du rapport sur l'inflation ; l'Asie et l'Europe progressent MT

Profil Société

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. exploite et développe le concept Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Cracker Barrel). Le format des magasins de l'entreprise consiste en un magasin rustique de marque déposée proposant un menu de restaurant à service complet avec des plats campagnards et une variété d'articles décoratifs et fonctionnels, tels que des chaises à bascule, des cadeaux de vacances et saisonniers, des jouets, des vêtements, des ustensiles de cuisine et des produits alimentaires. Ses restaurants servent le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner tous les jours et proposent des services de restauration, de retrait et de livraison. Les produits proposés pour le petit-déjeuner comprennent des jus de fruits, des ufs, des crêpes, de la viande, du gruau et diverses spécialités de biscuits, comme les biscuits au jus de viande et le jambon de pays et les biscuits. Ses produits pour le déjeuner et le dîner comprennent du poulet frit et grillé, du poulet et des boulettes, de la tourte au poulet, du pain de viande, du steak frit à la campagne, des côtelettes de porc et d'autres produits. Elle exploite plus de 661 magasins Cracker Barrel dans 45 États et 59 magasins Maple Street Biscuit Company dans 10 États.
Restaurants et bars
04/06/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Russell 2000
Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Action Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
-13,01 % 1,56 Md
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Action Starbucks Corporation
-2,28 % 107 Md
COMPASS GROUP PLC Action Compass Group PLC
+0,84 % 46,68 Md
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. Action Darden Restaurants, Inc.
+3,50 % 20,24 Md
SODEXO Action Sodexo
-27,08 % 11,64 Md
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Action Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
-4,26 % 10,43 Md
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION Action Jollibee Foods Corporation
+8,19 % 5,43 Md
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED Action Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
-16,87 % 3,84 Md
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
+5,52 % 3,25 Md
AUTOGRILL Action Autogrill
-.--% 2,93 Md
