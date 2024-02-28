Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. exploite et développe le concept Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Cracker Barrel). Le format des magasins de l'entreprise consiste en un magasin rustique de marque déposée proposant un menu de restaurant à service complet avec des plats campagnards et une variété d'articles décoratifs et fonctionnels, tels que des chaises à bascule, des cadeaux de vacances et saisonniers, des jouets, des vêtements, des ustensiles de cuisine et des produits alimentaires. Ses restaurants servent le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner tous les jours et proposent des services de restauration, de retrait et de livraison. Les produits proposés pour le petit-déjeuner comprennent des jus de fruits, des ufs, des crêpes, de la viande, du gruau et diverses spécialités de biscuits, comme les biscuits au jus de viande et le jambon de pays et les biscuits. Ses produits pour le déjeuner et le dîner comprennent du poulet frit et grillé, du poulet et des boulettes, de la tourte au poulet, du pain de viande, du steak frit à la campagne, des côtelettes de porc et d'autres produits. Elle exploite plus de 661 magasins Cracker Barrel dans 45 États et 59 magasins Maple Street Biscuit Company dans 10 États.

Secteur Restaurants et bars