Action CWK CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Cushman & Wakefield plc

Actions

CWK

GB00BFZ4N465

Services immobiliers

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:52:24 04/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
10,54 USD +3,18 % Graphique intraday de Cushman & Wakefield plc +0,43 % -2,73 %
19:01 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
03/04 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Raymond James toujours à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Cushman & Wakefield plc

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Raymond James toujours à l'achat ZM
Cushman & Wakefield plc annonce le retrait de Timothy Dattels du Conseil d'Administration CI
Cushman & Wakefield nomme Natalie Craig au poste de directeur général de Singapour, à compter du 1er avril 2024 CI
Cushman & Wakefield accueille Michael Gill en tant que directeur principal des services à la clientèle pour la Nouvelle-Angleterre CI
Cushman & Wakefield annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Cushman & Wakefield : Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre MT
Transcript : Cushman & Wakefield plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield plc publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Cushman & Wakefield collabore avec Measurabl sur une plateforme de données ESG MT
Cushman & Wakefield nomme Aubrey Waddell au poste de directeur général de la division Global Occupier Services (GOS) CI
Elliott Mulkin rejoint Cushman & Wakefield et Greystone en tant qu'administrateur CI
Vornado Realty Trust nomme Cushman & Wakefield pour lancer le programme de location de la tour de bureaux Penn 2 réinventée au cœur du campus Penn District de Vornado CI
Cushman & Wakefield nomme Rob Rubano à la tête de l'Equity Debt Structured Financing pour les Amériques CI
Cushman & Wakefield dévoile son groupe d'optimisation des actifs sous-performants et en difficulté CI
Les enseignes de luxe de Hong Kong s'adaptent à la baisse du nombre de touristes chinois très dépensiers RE
Cushman & Wakefield remporte une mission de gestion de 2,5MSF pour le site du parc national du Presidio de San Francisco CI
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Wolfe Research relève son opinion ZM
Cushman & Wakefield plc nomme Chris Hipps au poste de Texas Managing Principal, à compter du 2 janvier CI
Cushman & Wakefield annonce la nomination de Blake Okland au poste de président de la plateforme Multifamily Capital Markets CI
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Cushman & Wakefield plc nomme Michelle Felman au conseil d'administration CI
Brookfield renvoie la société de courtage immobilier Cushman de la gestion de ses listes aux États-Unis RE
Cushman & Wakefield nomme Tom Nuttall à la tête de son équipe d'évaluation et de conseil au Royaume-Uni CI
Cushman & Wakefield recrute John Freker en tant qu'associé au sein de son équipe chargée des logements étudiants au Royaume-Uni CI

Graphique Cushman & Wakefield plc

Graphique Cushman & Wakefield plc
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Cushman & Wakefield plc est une société internationale de services immobiliers commerciaux basée au Royaume-Uni. La société opère à travers trois segments : les Amériques, l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (EMEA), et l'Asie-Pacifique (APAC). Ses lignes de services comprennent la gestion de biens, d'installations et de projets, la location, les marchés de capitaux, l'évaluation et d'autres services. Ses services de gestion de biens, d'installations et de projets comprennent la gestion intégrée d'installations, l'administration de portefeuilles, la gestion de transactions, le conseil stratégique, l'administration de la conformité des baux, la gestion de biens immobiliers résidentiels et divers autres services. Ses services de location se composent de deux sous-services principaux : la représentation des propriétaires et la représentation des locataires. Sur les marchés des capitaux, la société représente à la fois les acheteurs et les vendeurs dans les transactions d'achat et de vente de biens immobiliers et organise le financement des achats. Ses services d'évaluation et autres services fournissent aux clients des évaluations et des conseils sur les décisions relatives aux dettes immobilières et aux capitaux propres.
Secteur
Services immobiliers
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Cushman & Wakefield plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
10,22 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
12,43 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+21,61 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Autres services immobiliers

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC Action Cushman & Wakefield plc
-2,87 % 2,32 Md
CBRE GROUP, INC. Action CBRE Group, Inc.
+3,91 % 28,67 Md
KE HOLDINGS INC. Action KE Holdings Inc.
-12,34 % 17,68 Md
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. Action Zillow Group, Inc.
-17,44 % 10,86 Md
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED Action CapitaLand Investment Limited
-13,61 % 10,13 Md
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Action Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
+5,44 % 9,22 Md
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Action FirstService Corporation
+1,41 % 7,26 Md
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. Action Colliers International Group Inc.
-3,01 % 6 Md
MAKKAH CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Action Makkah Construction & Development Company
+39,43 % 4,64 Md
NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Action Newmark Group, Inc.
-0,18 % 1,86 Md
Autres services immobiliers
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Cushman & Wakefield plc - Nyse
  4. Actualités Cushman &amp; Wakefield plc
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc : UBS conserve son opinion neutre