Fonds positionnés sur DELTA PLUS GROUP Nom Position PEA 1er Jan Notation Echiquier Excelsior A 3.75M EUR NON 14.00%









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique DELTA PLUS GROUP Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,80 € Objectif de cours Moyen 91,80 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DELTA PLUS GROUP 8.47% 657 LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 31.85% 405 380 HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 39.50% 153 292 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 21.93% 81 827 COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 41.55% 70 606 ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 46.38% 62 660