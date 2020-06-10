Connexion
    DLTA   FR0013283108

DELTA PLUS GROUP

(DLTA)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur DELTA PLUS GROUP
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Echiquier Excelsior A3.75M EURNON14.00%





Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,80 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELTA PLUS GROUP8.47%657
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.85%405 380
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL39.50%153 292
ESSILORLUXOTTICA21.93%81 827
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA41.55%70 606
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED46.38%62 660