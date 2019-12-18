Connexion
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
ETFs positionnés sur DEUTSCHE BANK AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) - Acc ...1.55%6.50%EuropeActions - Banques
IShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 (DE...-1.67%6.44%EuropeActions - Banques
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Banks - ...0.00%3.41%EuropeActions - Banques
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Banks (DE...-2.93%3.31%EuropeActions - Banques
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...-0.62%1.87%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...1.86%1.86%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR1.12%1.86%AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR0.38%1.86%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR1.16%1.86%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR1.19%1.86%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR1.11%1.86%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR1.32%1.86%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR1.14%1.84%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-0.17%1.82%AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-1.38%1.52%-AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR-0.15%1.50%EuropeActions - Services financiers
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-1.27%1.49%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard DAX - EUR1.15%1.28%-AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%1.26%-AllemagneActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.53%0.78%EuropeActions
Graphique DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank AG : Graphique analyse technique Deutsche Bank AG | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,52 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,07 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 0,09%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -50,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG14.28%19 611
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.67%240 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.47%176 710
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.10%133 147
