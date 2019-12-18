|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) - Acc ...
|1.55%
|6.50%
|Europe
|Actions - Banques
|IShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 (DE...
|-1.67%
|6.44%
|Europe
|Actions - Banques
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Banks - ...
|0.00%
|3.41%
|Europe
|Actions - Banques
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Banks (DE...
|-2.93%
|3.31%
|Europe
|Actions - Banques
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-0.62%
|1.87%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.86%
|1.86%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|1.12%
|1.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|0.38%
|1.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|1.16%
|1.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|1.19%
|1.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|1.11%
|1.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|1.32%
|1.86%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|1.14%
|1.84%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.17%
|1.82%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-1.38%
|1.52%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR
|-0.15%
|1.50%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-1.27%
|1.49%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|1.15%
|1.28%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|1.26%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR
|0.53%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions