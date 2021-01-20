ETFs positionnés sur FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD 1.46% 0.31% Etats Unis Actions - Biotechnologie Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD 1.09% 0.02% Etats Unis Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 11 Objectif de cours Moyen 20,25 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,97 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 193% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 69,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas 33,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 3.68% 590 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 15.12% 84 074 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -1.87% 60 305 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 10.51% 56 349 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 14.44% 53 987 BEIGENE, LTD. 38.04% 32 523