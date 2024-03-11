Foot Locker, Inc. est le 1er distributeur mondial de chaussures et de vêtements de sport. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente en magasins (78,5%) : détention, au 29/01/2022, d'un réseau de 2 858 points de vente répartis par enseigne entre Foot Locker (802), Foot Locker International (845), Champs Sports (525), Kids Foot Locker (410), Footaction (41), Lady Foot Locker (14) et autres (221) ; - vente en ligne et par correspondance (21,5%). 72,3% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Détaillant habillement et accessoires