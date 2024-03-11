Action FL FOOT LOCKER, INC.
Foot Locker, Inc.

Actions

FL

US3448491049

Détaillant habillement et accessoires

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:51:21 11/03/2024
24,48 USD +1,16 % Graphique intraday de Foot Locker, Inc. -27,91 % -21,54 %
FOOT LOCKER, INC. : UBS relève son opinion à neutre
FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Graphique Foot Locker, Inc.

Graphique Foot Locker, Inc.
Profil Société

Foot Locker, Inc. est le 1er distributeur mondial de chaussures et de vêtements de sport. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente en magasins (78,5%) : détention, au 29/01/2022, d'un réseau de 2 858 points de vente répartis par enseigne entre Foot Locker (802), Foot Locker International (845), Champs Sports (525), Kids Foot Locker (410), Footaction (41), Lady Foot Locker (14) et autres (221) ; - vente en ligne et par correspondance (21,5%). 72,3% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Détaillant habillement et accessoires
Agenda
17/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Foot Locker, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
24,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
23,81 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,60 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FOOT LOCKER, INC. Action Foot Locker, Inc.
-21,51 % 2,28 Md
INDITEX Action INDITEX
+2,38 % 139 Md
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Action Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+22,52 % 90,46 Md
KERING Action Kering
+5,30 % 56 Md
ROSS STORES, INC. Action Ross Stores, Inc.
+5,38 % 49,07 Md
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Action Hennes & Mauritz AB
-19,16 % 22,16 Md
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Action Burlington Stores, Inc.
+10,66 % 13,83 Md
NEXT PLC Action Next plc
+3,38 % 12,99 Md
TAPESTRY, INC. Action Tapestry, Inc.
+27,02 % 10,8 Md
LPP SA Action LPP SA
+9,20 % 8,34 Md
Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres
