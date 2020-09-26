Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  GeNeuro SA    GNRO   CH0308403085

GENEURO SA

(GNRO)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 06/10 10:29:03
3.05 EUR   +1.33%
30/09Circulez, il n'y a rien à voir
30/09Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
30/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Veolia / Suez, Airbus, Alstom, Valeo, Walt Disney, Regeneron, Sika...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Circulez, il n'y a rien à voir
Graphique GENEURO SA
Durée : Période :
GeNeuro SA : Graphique analyse technique GeNeuro SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,55 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,22 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 120%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 103%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 86,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GENEURO SA-12.97%77
LONZA GROUP AG60.42%45 764
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.68.98%33 595
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.50%29 997
CELLTRION, INC.40.61%29 539
MODERNA, INC.251.79%27 152
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group