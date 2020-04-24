Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur GETINGE AB
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF EURO Equity C Acc EURNON-12.00%8.00%69.95M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur GETINGE ABETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-5.83%0.71%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.29%0.58%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...-3.50%0.27%EuropeActions - Santé
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-5.38%0.07%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-5.08%0.05%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-5.07%0.05%-EuropeActions



Graphique GETINGE AB
Durée : Période :
Getinge AB : Graphique analyse technique Getinge AB | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 221,82 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 175,90 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GETINGE AB1.09%5 418
MASIMO CORPORATION47.79%12 861
NOVOCURE LIMITED36.93%11 665
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.1.41%8 107
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.54.63%4 681
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.59.90%2 388
