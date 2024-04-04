Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de batteries lithium et de systèmes de transmission d'énergie. La société propose des batteries au lithium-ion, des moteurs et des systèmes de contrôle du véhicule, des batteries de stockage d'énergie, des appareillages à haute et basse tension, des équipements de réglage, etc.

Secteur Equipements et composants électriques