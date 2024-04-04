Action 002074 GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.
Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.

Actions

002074

CNE000001NY7

Equipements et composants électriques

Cours en clôture Shenzhen S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 00:00:00 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
20,88 CNY -2,79 % Graphique intraday de Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd. +6,69 % -2,88 %
11:27 GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre ZM
18/03 Gotion High-Tech porte plainte contre une municipalité du Michigan pour rupture de contrat MT

Dernières actualités sur Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.

GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Gotion High-Tech porte plainte contre une municipalité du Michigan pour rupture de contrat MT
L'entreprise chinoise Gotion poursuit la municipalité américaine pour rupture de contrat concernant une usine de 2,4 milliards de dollars RE
Averna et Gotion établissent une collaboration stratégique pour la fabrication et les essais avancés de batteries CI
Les investissements chinois à l'étranger dans les VE devraient atteindre un nouveau record en 2023 RE
Envision Greenwise forme une coentreprise avec Gotion HK pour un centre de recherche à faible émission de carbone à Hong Kong ; les actions augmentent de 5%. MT
Envision Greenwise Holdings Limited et Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd concluent un protocole d'accord pour établir un cadre de coopération CI
Gotion High-Tech prévoit une croissance des bénéfices allant jusqu'à 253 % en 2023 MT
CATL confirme sa position de marque de batteries pour véhicules électriques la plus vendue au monde entre janvier et novembre 2023 MT
Gotion et Chery renforcent leur partenariat dans le domaine des véhicules à énergie nouvelle MT
Gotion s'associe à EHang pour alimenter des taxis volants MT
La production chinoise de batteries lithium-ion fait un bond de 17% sur la période septembre-octobre MT
La production chinoise de batteries d'énergie fait un bond de 41% en novembre MT
Gotion reçoit un avertissement réglementaire pour défaut de divulgation d'informations MT
Gotion High-Tech produit ses premiers packs de batteries en Thaïlande MT
La subvention de l'UE pour les batteries inquiète les fabricants chinois, selon le PDG de SVOLT MT
Gotion High-tech Co. Ltd. (SZSE:002074) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 600 millions CNY. CI
Gotion High-tech Co. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Une entreprise sino-slovaque signe un accord pour une usine de batteries en Slovaquie RE
Gotion High Tech en Chine : La loi américaine sur la réduction de l'inflation ne dissuadera probablement pas les entreprises de partir à l'étranger RE
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Nomura neutre sur le dossier ZM
Gotion High-tech Co. publie ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
La chaîne d'approvisionnement mondiale en batteries pour véhicules électriques s'interroge sur les restrictions imposées par la Chine sur le graphite RE
Les actions chinoises prolongent leurs gains alors que les bénéfices industriels chutent à un rythme plus lent ; Gotion bondit de 7% grâce à un plan d'usine de 2 milliards de dollars dans le Michigan. MT
Gotion va construire une usine de matériaux de batteries de 2,4 milliards de dollars dans le Michigan MT

Graphique Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.

Graphique Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.
Profil Société

Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de batteries lithium et de systèmes de transmission d'énergie. La société propose des batteries au lithium-ion, des moteurs et des systèmes de contrôle du véhicule, des batteries de stockage d'énergie, des appareillages à haute et basse tension, des équipements de réglage, etc.
Secteur
Equipements et composants électriques
Agenda
20/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
20,88 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
24,37 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,71 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Batteries et sources d'alimentation ininterrompues

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. Action Gotion High-Tech Co.,Ltd.
-2,88 % 5,14 Md
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED Action Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
+21,06 % 120 Md
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. Action LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
-12,05 % 65,28 Md
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. Action Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
-9,32 % 21,04 Md
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD. Action Ecopro BM. Co., Ltd.
-14,76 % 17,79 Md
TDK CORPORATION Action TDK Corporation
+13,37 % 18,61 Md
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD. Action EVE Energy Co., Ltd.
-4,10 % 11,43 Md
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP. Action Voltronic Power Technology Corp.
-11,11 % 4,16 Md
TIANNENG BATTERY GROUP CO., LTD. Action Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd.
+5,77 % 3,97 Md
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD Action Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd
-2,57 % 3,67 Md
Batteries et sources d'alimentation ininterrompues
