Hamilton Lane Incorporated est une société de gestion d'investissements sur les marchés privés. La société travaille avec ses clients pour concevoir, structurer, construire, gérer et surveiller des portefeuilles de fonds de marchés privés et d'investissements directs, et leur permet d'accéder à un ensemble diversifié d'opportunités d'investissement dans le monde entier. La société offre une variété de solutions d'investissement pour répondre aux besoins de ses clients dans une gamme de marchés privés, y compris le capital-investissement, le crédit privé, l'immobilier, l'infrastructure, les ressources naturelles, le capital-développement, le capital-risque et l'impact. Ces solutions sont construites à partir d'un éventail de types d'investissement, y compris des investissements primaires dans des fonds gérés par des gestionnaires tiers, des investissements directs aux côtés de ces fonds et des acquisitions de participations secondaires dans ces fonds, un certain nombre de ses clients utilisant plusieurs types d'investissement. Ces solutions sont proposées sous diverses formes couvrant tout ou partie des phases du programme d'investissement du marché privé.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds