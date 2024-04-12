Action HLNE HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Actions

HLNE

US4074971064

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:24:56 12/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
111,3 USD -2,52 % Graphique intraday de Hamilton Lane Incorporated -1,47 % -2,05 %
17:05 HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
11/04 HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus positif ZM

Dernières actualités sur Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Hamilton Lane étend sa présence au Canada CI
Hamilton Lane Incorporated annonce des nominations à des postes de direction CI
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NasdaqGS:SHEN) a finalisé l'acquisition de Horizon Telcom, Inc. auprès de Novacap TMT V géré par Novacap Investments, Inc. et Labor Impact Fund, L.P. géré par GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NasdaqGM:GCMG). CI
La startup de récompenses Fetch profite du boom du crédit privé en levant 50 millions de dollars auprès de Morgan Stanley RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières glissent avant la cloche mardi MT
Mise à jour du secteur : Financier MT
Hamilton Lane fixe le prix de son offre d'actions à 210 millions de dollars MT
Hamilton Lane et un investisseur vendent plus de 1,9 million d'actions dans le cadre d'un appel public à l'épargne MT
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Wells Fargo Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Hamilton Lane Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Hamilton Lane Incorporated, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2024
Les bénéfices non GAAP de Hamilton Lane pour le troisième trimestre fiscal augmentent, le chiffre d'affaires diminue MT
Hamilton Lane Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 4 avril 2024 CI
Hamilton Lane Incorporated nomme Dominik Von Scheven et Taylor McManus, directeur général, au sein de son équipe mondiale d'investissement en actifs réels. CI
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Oppenheimer n'est plus à l'achat ZM
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Wells Fargo Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Hamilton Lane Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Hamilton Lane Incorporated, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Les bénéfices ajustés et le chiffre d'affaires de Hamilton Lane chutent au deuxième trimestre fiscal MT

Graphique Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Graphique Hamilton Lane Incorporated
Profil Société

Hamilton Lane Incorporated est une société de gestion d'investissements sur les marchés privés. La société travaille avec ses clients pour concevoir, structurer, construire, gérer et surveiller des portefeuilles de fonds de marchés privés et d'investissements directs, et leur permet d'accéder à un ensemble diversifié d'opportunités d'investissement dans le monde entier. La société offre une variété de solutions d'investissement pour répondre aux besoins de ses clients dans une gamme de marchés privés, y compris le capital-investissement, le crédit privé, l'immobilier, l'infrastructure, les ressources naturelles, le capital-développement, le capital-risque et l'impact. Ces solutions sont construites à partir d'un éventail de types d'investissement, y compris des investissements primaires dans des fonds gérés par des gestionnaires tiers, des investissements directs aux côtés de ces fonds et des acquisitions de participations secondaires dans ces fonds, un certain nombre de ses clients utilisant plusieurs types d'investissement. Ces solutions sont proposées sous diverses formes couvrant tout ou partie des phases du programme d'investissement du marché privé.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
114,2 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
118,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,48 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED Action Hamilton Lane Incorporated
-2,05 % 4,62 Md
KKR & CO. INC. Action KKR & Co. Inc.
+18,64 % 88,9 Md
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION Action Ares Management Corporation
+11,15 % 25,92 Md
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC Action Legal & General Plc
-1,55 % 18,39 Md
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. Action The Carlyle Group Inc.
+14,33 % 17,05 Md
AMUNDI Action Amundi
+3,17 % 13,94 Md
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. Action Franklin Resources, Inc.
-13,96 % 13,84 Md
HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Action HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
+14,83 % 9,49 Md
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Action Blue Owl Capital Inc.
+24,73 % 8,79 Md
LUMINE GROUP INC. Action Lumine Group Inc.
+29,60 % 7,2 Md
Gestion des placements
