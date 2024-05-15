Hapag-Lloyd AG
Actions
HLAG
DE000HLAG475
Frêt maritime et logistique
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|160,6 EUR
|-2,37 %
|+6,73 %
|+17,48 %
|12:42
|HAPAG-LLOYD : UBS pas convaincu
|ZD
|12:33
|HAPAG-LLOYD : Warburg Research conserve son opinion négative
|ZD
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+17,48 %
|31,28 Md
|+60,00 %
|29,77 Md
|-6,01 %
|25,64 Md
|+10,07 %
|13,99 Md
|+12,40 %
|11,84 Md
|+27,34 %
|11,73 Md
|+60,71 %
|10,64 Md
|+13,68 %
|10,07 Md
|-8,02 %
|9,09 Md
|+2,35 %
|7,92 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action HLAG
- Actualités Hapag-Lloyd AG
- HAPAG-LLOYD : Warburg Research conserve son opinion négative