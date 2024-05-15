Hapag Lloyd AG est une société basée en Allemagne, principalement active dans le secteur du fret maritime et de la logistique. La société se concentre sur la fourniture de services de ligne entre tous les continents. Sa flotte comprend des porte-conteneurs d'une capacité allant jusqu'à 10 500 équivalents vingt pieds (EVP). Ses produits et services comprennent des solutions de commerce électronique, des services d'information sur la sécurité, des services de fret spécial, des solutions frigorifiques, des services de dédouanement, ainsi que des services sous pavillon américain, entre autres. La société propose également des services de traçage en ligne pour ses clients. Elle opère dans le monde entier, dans plus de 100 pays.

