Heidelberg Materials AG
Actions
HEI
DE0006047004
Matériaux de construction
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Après clotûre 20:42:24
|85,72 EUR
|-3,29 %
|85,98
|+0,30 %
|20:22
|HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|18:44
|HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : DZ Bank toujours positif
|ZD
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+5,91 %
|17 780 M $
|+12,17 %
|53 361 M $
|-5,16 %
|34 656 M $
|+13,00 %
|33 674 M $
|+9,87 %
|33 147 M $
|+3,11 %
|17 955 M $
|-14,90 %
|17 847 M $
|+13,73 %
|14 075 M $
|+2,34 %
|11 492 M $
|+9,31 %
|7 196 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Heidelberg Materials AG - Xetra
- Actualités Heidelberg Materials AG
- HEIDELBERG MATERIALS : JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation à l'achat