Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  IDSUD S.A.    ALIDS   FR0000062184

IDSUD S.A.

(ALIDS)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 09/10 16:45:52
74 EUR   +4.82%
11:03IDSUD S A : RACHAT D'ACTIONS SEPTEMBRE 20209 octobre 2020
PU
18/09IDSUD S A : RACHAT D'ACTIONS AOUT 202018 septembre 2020
PU
20/08IDSUD S A : DESCRIPTIF DU PROGRAMME DE RACHAT 202020 août 2020
PU
Fonds positionnés sur IDSUD S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Echiquier Patrimoine ANON-7.00%-6.00%4.32M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IDSUD S.A.12.06%74
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.82.55%28 479
XP INC.11.58%23 716
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-1.35%21 793
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.02%16 004
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.18%14 185
