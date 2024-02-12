Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. exploite des marchés réglementés à terme (futures) et des marchés de gré à gré (over-the-counter) de matières premières et de produits financiers (produits agricoles, produits énergétiques, actions, devises et dérivés de crédit). Le groupe propose ces marchés aux participants dans le monde entier à travers son infrastructure technologique et sa plate-forme de négociation, tout en fournissant des services de règlement, de diffusion de données de marché et de gestion des risques. Le CA par type de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus issus de l'exploitation des marchés à terme et de gré à gré (55,8%) ; - revenus issus des prestations d'analyse et d'exécution de titres à revenu fixe et de diffusion des données (28,7%) ; - revenus issus de l'exploitation d'une plate-forme technologique pour le marché des prêts hypothécaires résidentiels (15,5%). 66,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières