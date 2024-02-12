Action ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Actions

ICE

US45866F1049

Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:01:11 12/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
136 USD +0,34 % Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. +7,12 % +5,72 %
19:01 INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
17:01 INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 499 469 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Rosenblatt Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Intercontinental Exchange : hausse des bénéfices ajustés et des revenus au 4ème trimestre ; augmentation du dividende trimestriel MT
Intercontinental Exchange annonce une augmentation de 7 % de son dividende trimestriel, payable le 29 mars 2024 CI
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
L'UE s'entend sur de nouvelles règles pour rapatrier la compensation en euro RE
ICE Bonds élargit son réseau de liquidité à revenu fixe en se connectant à TS Imagine CI
Raymond James Bank utilisera la plateforme de prêt numérique de bout en bout d'Ice Mortgage Technology CI
Intercontinental Exchange annonce un intérêt ouvert record de 87,2 millions de contrats à terme et d'options au niveau mondial MT
La Bourse de New York retire son projet de catégorie d'actifs durables sur le plan environnemental RE
Carrington Mortgage Services revient sur la plateforme de prêt Encompass d'Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. CI
Les régulateurs mondiaux proposent un plan pour soutenir les marchés confrontés au stress RE
Le vice-président de la Bourse de New York estime que le pipeline d'introductions en bourse potentielles est "robuste" en 2024 RE
Nasdaq Europe veut attirer la compensation des produits dérivés de Londres après le Brexit RE
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS toujours positif ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Barclays relève son opinion ZM
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 21 200 415 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Raymond James favorable sur le dossier ZM
Le volume quotidien moyen de l'Intercontinental Exchange augmente de 39% en décembre et de 26% au quatrième trimestre MT
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 297 864 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
La Grande-Bretagne propose d'assouplir les règles de cotation des sociétés après le Brexit RE

Graphique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Graphique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. exploite des marchés réglementés à terme (futures) et des marchés de gré à gré (over-the-counter) de matières premières et de produits financiers (produits agricoles, produits énergétiques, actions, devises et dérivés de crédit). Le groupe propose ces marchés aux participants dans le monde entier à travers son infrastructure technologique et sa plate-forme de négociation, tout en fournissant des services de règlement, de diffusion de données de marché et de gestion des risques. Le CA par type de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus issus de l'exploitation des marchés à terme et de gré à gré (55,8%) ; - revenus issus des prestations d'analyse et d'exécution de titres à revenu fixe et de diffusion des données (28,7%) ; - revenus issus de l'exploitation d'une plate-forme technologique pour le marché des prêts hypothécaires résidentiels (15,5%). 66,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
135,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
146,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,93 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières -Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. Action Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
+5,79 % 77 584 M $
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC Action London Stock Exchange plc
-4,21 % 60 386 M $
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED Action Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
-9,48 % 39 257 M $
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG Action Deutsche Börse AG
+0,59 % 37 009 M $
NASDAQ, INC. Action Nasdaq, Inc.
-1,77 % 33 031 M $
JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Action Jio Financial Services Limited
+16,53 % 20 894 M $
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO Action B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
-9,00 % 15 071 M $
EURONEXT N.V. Action Euronext N.V.
+2,61 % 9 258 M $
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. Action MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
-22,24 % 8 465 M $
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Action Singapore Exchange Limited
-6,82 % 7 282 M $
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières -Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer