Action ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Actions

ICE

US45866F1049

Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 08/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
136,9 USD -0,72 % Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. -0,11 % +6,58 %
14:08 INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
08/04 INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM
Capital Mortgage Services choisit le système de gestion de prêts MSP d'Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. CI
L'OICV propose une surveillance plus étroite des marchés boursiers RE
Le volume quotidien moyen de l'Intercontinental Exchange augmente en mars et au premier trimestre MT
La Grande-Bretagne va suivre l'exemple des États-Unis en réduisant de moitié le temps de règlement des transactions boursières RE
L'ICE lance le Centre d'assurance hypothécaire pour la plateforme de prêt numérique Encompass avec des intégrations à tous les principaux fournisseurs d'assurance hypothécaire. CI
Lennar Mortgage transfère ses opérations de gestion à ICE Mortgage Technology pour une intégration transparente des systèmes CI
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. complète sa gamme d'outils d'évaluation immobilière pour le financement du logement, offrant aux propriétaires et aux acheteurs, aux prêteurs et aux investisseurs une approche complète des défis actuels en matière d'évaluation. CI
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 832 714 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CME Group souhaite entrer sur le marché de la compensation des bons du Trésor américain RE
Selon le Financial Times, CME Group souhaite entrer sur le marché de la compensation des bons du Trésor américain RE
Le volume quotidien moyen de l'Intercontinental Exchange a augmenté de 19% en février par rapport à l'année précédente MT
Tourisme : météo capricieuse Our Logo
Transcript : Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference 2024, Feb-28-2024 12:10 PM
L'accord de l'UE sur la compensation de l'euro est "léger" pour les banques, mais il s'agit d'une première étape, selon une fonctionnaire de l'UE RE
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 854 230 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 515 224 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2024, Feb-21-2024 12:50 PM
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 301 009 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de l'Intercontinental Exchange a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 295 925 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Morgan Stanley est neutre ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Citigroup toujours à l'achat ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Graphique Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
Profil Société

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. exploite des marchés réglementés à terme (futures) et des marchés de gré à gré (over-the-counter) de matières premières et de produits financiers (produits agricoles, produits énergétiques, actions, devises et dérivés de crédit). Le groupe propose ces marchés aux participants dans le monde entier à travers son infrastructure technologique et sa plate-forme de négociation, tout en fournissant des services de règlement, de diffusion de données de marché et de gestion des risques. Le CA par type de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus issus de l'exploitation des marchés à terme et de gré à gré (64,2%) ; - revenus issus des prestations d'analyse et d'exécution de titres à revenu fixe et de diffusion des données (22,5%) ; - revenus issus de l'exploitation d'une plate-forme technologique pour le marché des prêts hypothécaires résidentiels (13,3%). 65,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Opérateurs financiers et du marché des matières premières
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
136,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
152,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,55 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

