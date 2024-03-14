Action JACK JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Jack in the Box Inc.

Actions

JACK

US4663671091

Restaurants et bars

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:00 13/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
73,1 USD +0,63 % Graphique intraday de Jack in the Box Inc. -0,89 % -10,45 %
12:01 JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Wedbush réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
11/03 Jack in the Box Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Dean Gordon en tant que SVP CI

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Jack in the Box Inc.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Wedbush réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
Jack in the Box Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Dean Gordon en tant que SVP CI
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Barclays conserve son opinion neutre ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Baird conserve son opinion neutre ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Wedbush n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Jack in the Box Inc. annonce la signature de cinq nouveaux engagements de restaurants avec Niraj Patel CI
Transcript : Jack in the Box Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
Jack in the Box Inc. déclare un dividende en espèces, payable le 27 mars 2024 CI
Jack in the Box Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 21 janvier 2024 CI
Jack in the Box Inc (NasdaqGS:JACK) a acquis 9 restaurants Del Taco. CI
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Northcoast Research favorable au dossier ZM
L'abaissement des prévisions de croissance des unités de Jack in the Box est réalisable, selon UBS MT
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Barclays neutre sur le dossier ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Jack in the Box Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
La demande dans le secteur de la restauration devrait croître en 2024 si l'emploi augmente, selon BofA MT
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Truist Securities toujours positif ZM
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Jack in the Box entre dans l'année 2024 avec le nouveau burger Smashed Jack CI
JACK IN THE BOX INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Un initié de Jack In The Box a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 311 804 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Enrique Ramirez Mena rejoint le conseil d'administration de Jack in the Box Inc. à compter du 15 janvier 2024 CI

Graphique Jack in the Box Inc.

Graphique Jack in the Box Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Jack in the Box Inc. est une société de restauration. Elle développe, exploite et franchise des restaurants à service rapide (QSR). La société exploite et franchise Jack in the Box, une chaîne de hamburgers comptant environ 2 200 restaurants dans 22 États, et Del Taco, une chaîne de restauration rapide par unités aux États-Unis comptant environ 600 restaurants dans 16 États. Jack in the Box est une chaîne de hamburgers qui propose une sélection de produits, notamment des hamburgers classiques, tels que les hamburgers Jumbo Jack, et des lignes de produits, tels que les hamburgers Buttery Jack. La société propose également des sandwichs pour le petit-déjeuner avec des ufs fraîchement cassés, des tacos, des frites frisées, des nems, des sandwichs spécialisés et de vrais milk-shakes à la crème glacée, entre autres. La société permet à ses clients de personnaliser leurs repas en fonction de leurs goûts et de commander n'importe quel produit du menu quand ils le souhaitent, y compris le petit-déjeuner le soir, ou les hamburgers et le poulet le matin. Elle implique également le concept des restaurants drive-thru.
Secteur
Restaurants et bars
Agenda
14/03/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Jack in the Box Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
73,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
87,94 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,30 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Restauration rapide

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
JACK IN THE BOX INC. Action Jack in the Box Inc.
-10,45 % 1,43 Md
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION Action McDonald's Corporation
-4,60 % 204 Md
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. Action Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
+19,05 % 74,66 Md
YUM! BRANDS, INC. Action Yum! Brands, Inc.
+5,89 % 38,93 Md
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Action Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership
+6,23 % 27,34 Md
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. Action Restaurant Brands International Inc.
+5,91 % 25,93 Md
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. Action Yum China Holdings, Inc.
+0,59 % 16,81 Md
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. Action Domino's Pizza Inc.
+9,76 % 15,75 Md
WINGSTOP INC. Action Wingstop Inc.
+34,17 % 10,1 Md
AMERICANA RESTAURANTS INTERNATIONAL PLC Action Americana Restaurants International PLC
+12,14 % 8,05 Md
Restauration rapide
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Jack in the Box Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Jack in the Box Inc.
  5. Jack in the Box Inc. : Wedbush réajuste son opinion à la hausse
-40% Offre à Durée Limitée : Nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleurs investissements de demain.
PROFITEZ-EN MAINTENANT