Jack in the Box Inc. est une société de restauration. Elle développe, exploite et franchise des restaurants à service rapide (QSR). La société exploite et franchise Jack in the Box, une chaîne de hamburgers comptant environ 2 200 restaurants dans 22 États, et Del Taco, une chaîne de restauration rapide par unités aux États-Unis comptant environ 600 restaurants dans 16 États. Jack in the Box est une chaîne de hamburgers qui propose une sélection de produits, notamment des hamburgers classiques, tels que les hamburgers Jumbo Jack, et des lignes de produits, tels que les hamburgers Buttery Jack. La société propose également des sandwichs pour le petit-déjeuner avec des ufs fraîchement cassés, des tacos, des frites frisées, des nems, des sandwichs spécialisés et de vrais milk-shakes à la crème glacée, entre autres. La société permet à ses clients de personnaliser leurs repas en fonction de leurs goûts et de commander n'importe quel produit du menu quand ils le souhaitent, y compris le petit-déjeuner le soir, ou les hamburgers et le poulet le matin. Elle implique également le concept des restaurants drive-thru.

Secteur Restaurants et bars