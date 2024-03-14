Jack in the Box Inc.
JACK
US4663671091
Restaurants et bars
|73,1 USD
|+0,63 %
|-0,89 %
|-10,45 %
|JACK IN THE BOX INC. : Wedbush réajuste son opinion à la hausse
|Jack in the Box Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Dean Gordon en tant que SVP
Révisions de BNA
|Capi.
|-10,45 %
|1,43 Md
|-4,60 %
|204 Md
|+19,05 %
|74,66 Md
|+5,89 %
|38,93 Md
|+6,23 %
|27,34 Md
|+5,91 %
|25,93 Md
|+0,59 %
|16,81 Md
|+9,76 %
|15,75 Md
|+34,17 %
|10,1 Md
|+12,14 %
|8,05 Md
