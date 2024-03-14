Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC est une société de biotechnologie. Elle développe des médicaments pour les personnes atteintes de maladies graves. Les principaux produits commercialisés par la société sont Xywav (oxybates de calcium, de magnésium, de potassium et de sodium) en solution orale, Xyrem (oxybate de sodium) en solution orale, Epidiolex (cannabidiol) en solution orale, Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinante)-rywn), Zepzelca (lurbinectedine), Defitelio (défibrotide sodique) ET Vyxeos (daunorubicine et cytarabine) liposome pour injection. La solution orale Xywav (oxybates de calcium, de magnésium, de potassium et de sodium) est destinée au traitement de la cataplexie ou de la somnolence diurne excessive (SDE) chez les patients atteints de narcolepsie âgés de sept ans et plus. Le produit Xyrem (oxybate de sodium) en solution orale est destiné au traitement de la cataplexie ou de la somnolence diurne excessive chez les patients atteints de narcolepsie âgés de sept ans et plus. Le produit Defitelio (défibrotide sodique) est destiné au traitement de la maladie veino-occlusive hépatique (MVO).

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques