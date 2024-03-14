Action JAZZ JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Actions

JAZZ

IE00B4Q5ZN47

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:00:04 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
117,5 USD -0,25 % Graphique intraday de Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc +0,96 % -4,48 %
16:18 JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat ZM
11/03 Transcript : Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Presents at Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024, Mar-11-2024 02:00 PM

Dernières actualités sur Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Transcript : Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Presents at Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024, Mar-11-2024 02:00 PM
Transcript : Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Presents at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference 2024, Mar-04-2024 10:30 AM
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : UBS n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Barclays toujours à l'achat ZM
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Needham & Co. à l'achat ZM
Jazz Pharmaceuticals fait basculer son bénéfice non GAAP du 4ème trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires augmente, les prévisions pour 2024 sont fixées, les actions sont en baisse après les heures. MT
Transcript : Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc présente ses prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Jazz Pharmaceuticals annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Jazz Pharmaceuticals nomme Philip Johnson au poste de directeur financier MT
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc nomme Philip Johnson vice-président exécutif à compter du 1er mars 2024 CI
Jazz Pharmaceuticals va acquérir le programme d'inhibiteurs du KRAS de Redx Pharma MT
Barratt et Smurfit Kappa en tête du FTSE 100 AN
RedX Pharma vend son programme d'inhibiteur du virus du sarcome du rat Kirsten à Jazz Pharmaceuticals MT
Les actions de Redx Pharma montent en flèche suite à l'accord de vente du programme d'inhibiteurs AN
LES GAGNANTS ET LES PERDANTS DE L'OBJECTIF : Verditek chute sur les plans d'une coquille de trésorerie AN
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM
Transcript : Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024 02:15 PM
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : RBC Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : Baird toujours à l'achat ZM
L'étude de phase 2 de Jazz Pharmaceuticals sur le syndrome de stress post-traumatique n'atteint pas les critères d'évaluation primaires et secondaires MT
Le médicament de Jazz Pharmaceuticals contre le stress post-traumatique échoue dans une étude de mi-parcours RE

Profil Société

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC est une société de biotechnologie. Elle développe des médicaments pour les personnes atteintes de maladies graves. Les principaux produits commercialisés par la société sont Xywav (oxybates de calcium, de magnésium, de potassium et de sodium) en solution orale, Xyrem (oxybate de sodium) en solution orale, Epidiolex (cannabidiol) en solution orale, Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinante)-rywn), Zepzelca (lurbinectedine), Defitelio (défibrotide sodique) ET Vyxeos (daunorubicine et cytarabine) liposome pour injection. La solution orale Xywav (oxybates de calcium, de magnésium, de potassium et de sodium) est destinée au traitement de la cataplexie ou de la somnolence diurne excessive (SDE) chez les patients atteints de narcolepsie âgés de sept ans et plus. Le produit Xyrem (oxybate de sodium) en solution orale est destiné au traitement de la cataplexie ou de la somnolence diurne excessive chez les patients atteints de narcolepsie âgés de sept ans et plus. Le produit Defitelio (défibrotide sodique) est destiné au traitement de la maladie veino-occlusive hépatique (MVO).
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
19/03/2024 - R&D Day
Notations pour Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
117,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
186,9 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+58,66 %
Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Action Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
-4,55 % 7,34 Md
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+29,71 % 682 Md
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+31,69 % 593 Md
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
+2,37 % 388 Md
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+16,27 % 318 Md
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+10,53 % 309 Md
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-5,38 % 221 Md
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-1,73 % 207 Md
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+2,06 % 203 Md
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-2,73 % 159 Md
Pharmacies - Autres
