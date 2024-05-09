Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. est le leader mondial de l'organisation de spectacles et d'événements musicaux. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - organisation de concerts, de spectacles et de festivals (75,3%) : plus de 17 200 événements organisés en 2021. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 259 salles de spectacle dans le monde. En outre, le groupe développe une activité de management d'artistes ; - vente de billets de spectacles (18,1%) : 282,3 millions de billets vendus via les plateformes de billetterie Ticketmaster.com, Livenation.com et autres applications mobiles ; - sponsoring et prestations de services de marketing événementiel (6,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (80,7%), Royaume Uni (9,5%) et autres (9,8%).

Secteur Production de spectacles