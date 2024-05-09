Action LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Actions

LYV

US5380341090

Production de spectacles

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:17:24 09/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
96,11 USD +0,33 % Graphique intraday de Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. +8,76 % +2,56 %
17:03 LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Redburn Atlantic favorable au dossier ZM
06/05 LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Redburn Atlantic favorable au dossier ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Wolfe Research persiste à l'achat ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Jefferies & Co. n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Benchmark Company optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Apple : Amgen, Booking... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Live Nation Entertainment : au-dessus des estimations de chiffre d'affaires au premier trimestre AO
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Benchmark Company neutre sur le dossier ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Rosenblatt Securities n'est plus acheteur ZM
Le chiffre d'affaires de Live Nation dépasse les estimations grâce à l'explosion des ventes de billets de concert RE
La perte de Live Nation Entertainment au 1er trimestre s'aggrave, les revenus augmentent MT
Transcript : Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities reste à l'achat ZM
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
La forte visibilité financière de Live Nation éclipsée par l'enquête du DOJ, selon Oppenheimer MT
La "loi Taylor Swift" et d'autres initiatives s'attaquent aux prix élevés des billets de concert RE
Les commentaires du président de la Fed, Jerome Powell, laissent les marchés boursiers mitigés MT
Les commentaires du président de la Fed, Jerome Powell, laissent les marchés boursiers mitigés MT
Les marchés boursiers sont mitigés en intraday après les perspectives du FMI et les commentaires d'un responsable de la Fed MT
Les actions américaines manquent de direction avant les commentaires de Powell, les investisseurs recherchent des signes de futures réductions de taux par la Réserve Fédérale MT
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Benchmark Company à l'achat ZM
Les ours traquent Boucle d'Or Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Stellantis, Alstom, Amundi, Forvia, Atos, Ericsson, Sika, Lockheed, Tesla... Our Logo
Le ministère américain de la justice s'apprête à intenter une action antitrust contre Live Nation, selon le WSJ RE

Graphique Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Graphique Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. est le leader mondial de l'organisation de spectacles et d'événements musicaux. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - organisation de concerts, de spectacles et de festivals (75,3%) : plus de 17 200 événements organisés en 2021. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 259 salles de spectacle dans le monde. En outre, le groupe développe une activité de management d'artistes ; - vente de billets de spectacles (18,1%) : 282,3 millions de billets vendus via les plateformes de billetterie Ticketmaster.com, Livenation.com et autres applications mobiles ; - sponsoring et prestations de services de marketing événementiel (6,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (80,7%), Royaume Uni (9,5%) et autres (9,8%).
Secteur
Production de spectacles
Agenda
21/05/2024 - J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
95,79 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
118,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+23,87 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Production de pièces de théatre et de concerts

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
+2,55 % 22,01 Md
SONGCHENG PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD Action Songcheng Performance Development Co.,Ltd
+6,79 % 3,82 Md
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP. Action Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
+18,97 % 1,91 Md
Production de pièces de théatre et de concerts
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action LYV
  4. Actualités Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. : Redburn Atlantic favorable au dossier