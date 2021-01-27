Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

LVMH : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat

27/01/2021 | 12:17
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Louise Singlehurst de chez Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 536 à 560 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
12:17LVMH : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZD
11:31Bourse Zurich: le SMI remonte la pente à l'approche de la mi-journée
AW
10:50LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : La valeur du jour à Paris LVMH s'est surpassé
AO
10:50Les Bourses européennes en attente de direction
AW
10:38L'Europe en baisse avant la Fed, sauf le CAC, grâce à LVMH et Unibail
RE
09:55LVMH : Oddo relève son objectif de cours
CF
09:42BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris remonte peu après l'ouverture, prudente avant la Fed
AW
09:35Bourse Zurich: ouverture en repli
AW
09:05FMI, Super-cycle et Microsoft au programme
09:00Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mercredi 27 janvier 202..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 56 274 M 68 254 M -
Résultat net 2021 7 765 M 9 418 M -
Dette nette 2021 13 824 M 16 768 M -
PER 2021 34,3x
Rendement 2021 1,37%
Capitalisation 256 Mrd 311 Mrd -
VE / CA 2021 4,79x
VE / CA 2022 4,38x
Nbr Employés 163 309
Flottant 51,8%
Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Durée : Période :
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE : Graphique analyse technique LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 537,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 508,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,74%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -44,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.57%311 002
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.02%43 085
VF CORPORATION-0.70%33 201
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.85%16 078
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.97%14 803
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.6.32%8 480
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ