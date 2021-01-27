|
LVMH : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
Louise Singlehurst de chez Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est remonté de 536 à 560 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
56 274 M
68 254 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
7 765 M
9 418 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
13 824 M
16 768 M
-
|PER 2021
|34,3x
|Rendement 2021
|1,37%
|Capitalisation
|
256 Mrd
311 Mrd
-
|VE / CA 2021
|4,79x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,38x
|Nbr Employés
|163 309
|Flottant
|51,8%
|Graphique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|27
|Objectif de cours Moyen
537,17 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
508,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
37,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,74%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-44,7%
